Federal government invests in 1431 homes in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced more than $46 million in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to build and renew 1431 homes at 21 housing projects located across Edmonton.

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Alberta, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Lindsay Munn, Vice President of Property Portfolio Management for Civida.

The announcement took place at Central Village, a low-rise 42-unit apartment building owned and operated by Civida, which received $24,300 funding through Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) program as part of today's announcement.

The projects announced today are supported by various initiatives under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and are designed to meet needs across the housing continuum, with a focus on Edmonton's most vulnerable populations.

The funding announced today includes:

$37,179,550 in contributions and loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) , which will help create 124 units across 2 projects.

in contributions and loans through the , which will help create 124 units across 2 projects. $8,836,337 in contributions and loans through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH), which will help renew 1307 units across 19 projects.

Quotes:

"The market alone won't deliver the housing affordability we need. These projects represent major progress in returning a strong federal role to affordable and non-market housing. It's now time to double down on that commitment." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We will tackle Edmonton's affordable housing crisis with innovative solutions. Through the Affordable Housing Fund and the Canada Greener Affordable Housing program, we are building and renewing over 1400 homes across Edmonton. By working with local communities, we're investing $46 million to help those in Edmonton who need social and affordable housing the most, ensuring greater stability and opportunity for all." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Alberta

"As an affordable housing provider, Civida appreciates the Federal Government's commitment to expanding and strengthening affordable housing in Edmonton. With support from the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) and Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH), Civida, along with other housing providers, is better positioned to renew and maintain existing units, preserving access to safe, affordable housing for those who need it most for decades to come. Through collaboration with our government partners, Civida remains dedicated to creating sustainable, vibrant communities where everyone can thrive." – Gord Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Civida

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 2026 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized. Applications including these enhancements opened on November 22 .

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives.

is providing to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

Additional Information:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]