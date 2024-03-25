GUELPH, ON, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Guelph is receiving a federal investment of $13.5 million to support the construction of a new central library.

This was announced today by MP Lloyd Longfield and Mayor Cam Guthrie,

Planned to be 88,000 sq. ft., the new facility will transform the Baker Street municipal parking lot to replace the current central library, which opened in 1965. The new building will be larger, house a bigger collection, be more accessible, and include programming, gathering, and meeting spaces.

As a net-zero carbon facility, sustainability and climate resiliency are key factors in the design. Also, included backup power sources and heating will help the building operate as an emergency shelter, as it will be constructed to withstand severe weather events.

The Green and Inclusive Community Building (GICB) program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Quotes

"Libraries are the trademark of educated, equitable and democratic societies. Cities across Canada are turning to these inclusive building types to revitalize their downtowns, boost visitors, and enhance access to information and resources. Guelph's new central library will help contribute to a thriving community as a hub that will inspire residents to learn and explore for years to come."

Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Green and Inclusive Community Building program funding will help Guelph in building a new, state-of-the-art, fully accessible main library to replace the current library, which no longer meets the needs of the community. The funding will help us reduce capital costs while building a net-zero carbon facility, bringing Guelph closer to meeting our Race To Zero commitment to become a net zero carbon community by 2050."

Cam Guthrie, Mayor

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $13.5 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the City of Guelph is contributing more than $51.4 million .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the is contributing more than . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Stefany Snedden, Strategic Communications Advisor, City of Guelph, 519-822-1260 ext. 3519,[email protected]