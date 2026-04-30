HAMILTON, ON, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario celebrated continued progress on the construction of the Hamilton LRT. The Ontario government has awarded a contract for the first major package of civil and utility work to the Hamilton Transit Alliance.

Led by Aecon, the Hamilton Transit Alliance will advance detailed design and construction planning over the next two years. Work will include developing construction schedules and finalizing a target price for the project's civil and utilities package. Preparatory work along the LRT route will include utility relocations, bridges, sidewalks and traffic control systems.

Once complete, the Hamilton LRT will put tens of thousands of people and jobs within walking distance of fast, reliable transit, with stops at McMaster University, Hamilton Stadium, Eastgate Square, Ottawa Street, Gage Park, downtown Hamilton and other key destinations. The LRT will support 16,400 new daily trips and connect riders to Hamilton Street Railway and GO Transit services across the city.

The Government of Canada is investing up to $1.7 billion in the Hamilton LRT, the single largest federal public transit investment in Hamilton. The Government of Ontario is leading the project's construction through Metrolinx.

John-Paul Danko, Member of Parliament for Hamilton West--Ancaster--Dundas, and Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain, joined the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, and her Worship Andrea Horwath, Mayor of the City of Hamilton, to celebrate the partnership and mark continued progress on this important project.

Quotes

"B-Line LRT is a transformational investment in Hamilton's future that supports Canadian workers, steel, aluminum and manufacturing. Economic growth along the corridor is already underway and will accelerate with today's announcement, benefiting taxpayers across Hamilton. B-Line LRT will be the backbone of Hamilton's transit network and a catalyst for expanded HSR service and sustainable growth across the city."

John-Paul Danko, Member of Parliament for Hamilton West--Ancaster--Dundas, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I'm proud of our government's continued investment in Hamilton, in our infrastructure, our local businesses, and most importantly, in the people who make this city strong. We're delivering real results that support growth, create opportunity, and build a better future for our community."

Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre

"Better transit in Hamilton means better access to services and attractions in the city, more convenience for residents and visitors, and more opportunity for economic growth. Hamilton has been waiting a long time for today's announcement and we are excited to see this project come to fruition."

Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"Our government is making historic investments in public transit to fight gridlock and keep people moving. Today's milestone brings us one step closer to delivering the Hamilton LRT, a project that will support 50,000 daily riders, connecting more people to jobs and housing and giving families and workers more choice and better access to fast, affordable public transit."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"Today's announcement marks continued progress for Hamilton's LRT and reflects the strong partnerships helping to move this project forward. I'm thrilled to see this momentum and what it means for Hamilton as we plan for the future. This investment will improve access to fast, reliable transit, connect people to jobs, education and services, and support new housing and economic activity along the corridor. With the support of the Government of Canada, alongside the Province of Ontario and Metrolinx, we are advancing a project that will shape how people move across Hamilton for decades to come."

Her Worship Andrea Horwath, Mayor of the City of Hamilton

"With this contract award, we are setting the stage for major construction on the Hamilton LRT – which is incredible news for the City of Hamilton. This contract includes new and upgraded bridges and the upgrading of roads, utilities, and public spaces. This project will transform how people travel across downtown Hamilton creating connections to HSR and GO Transit along the 14-kilometre route. I'm encouraged by the collaboration across all levels of government, building momentum for this project."

Michael Lindsay, President & CEO, Metrolinx

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $1.7 billion and the Government of Ontario is contributing the balance for the development and construction of the Hamilton LRT.

The Hamilton LRT will operate across 14 kilometres and 17 stops, connecting up to 50,000 daily riders to jobs and housing.

The Hamilton LRT will support good-paying jobs during construction, protecting Ontario's workers amid economic uncertainty.

Ontario is investing $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America, including the largest subway expansion in Canadian history.

Associated links

Federal government and province commit to shovel ready Hamilton Light Rail Transit project from McMaster to Eastgate at Centennial Park

https://www.canada.ca/en/housing-infrastructure-communities/news/2021/05/federal-government-and-province-commit-to-shovel-ready-hamilton-light-rail-transit-project-from-mcmaster-to-eastgate-at-centennial-park.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Hamilton LRT

https://www.metrolinx.com/en/projects-and-programs/hamilton-lrt

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Minister's Office, Ministry of Transportation, [email protected]