Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in wastewater and stormwater infrastructure to support more housing in Alberton

ALBERTON, PE, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Member of Parliamentary Bobby Morrissey, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy and Minister of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism Ernie Hudson, and Mayor Hector MacLeod announced a joint investment of more than $3.4 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to help Alberton meet its growing housing demand and create a neighbourhood that integrates residential, commercial, and recreational uses for the benefit of current and future residents. .

Funding will support the construction of 680 metres of new streets with curbs and gutters, including an active transportation trail.

Underneath the new streets, project work will consist of the completion of an entire wastewater conveyance system with access to a central wastewater treatment plant. In addition, a stormwater management system, including a detention pond, storm pipes, and drainage structures, will control runoff and mitigate flooding risks.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods. This investment also supports "Building Together" – Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is partnering with all orders of government to ensure that communities have the essential infrastructure needed to support the construction of more housing. Today's investment in the Dufferin Street extension project will help modernize wastewater and stormwater infrastructure while creating the capacity needed to increase the supply of housing in Alberton."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

"Infrastructure is the backbone of healthy and vibrant communities. It enables growth, supports local priorities, and helps turn plans into progress. Today's investment delivers for Alberton and Prince Edward Island, in partnership with our government and the Government of Canada."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy and Minister of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism

"This investment is an important step forward for Alberton. It will help create much-needed housing and the infrastructure our community needs to grow and thrive."

His Worship Hector MacLeod, Mayor of Alberton

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1,741,595 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), the Government of Prince Edward Island is investing $1,160,947, and the Town of Alberton is investing $580,648.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalisation of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

"Building Together" Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Stacey Miller, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, 902-218-2103, [email protected]