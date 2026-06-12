Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in wastewater infrastructure to support more housing in Wellington

WELLINGTON, PE, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Member of Parliament for Egmont, Bobby Morrissey, Premier Rob Lantz, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy and Minister of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism Ernie Hudson, and Mayor Irene MacCaull announced a joint investment of more than $1.1 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to expand the wastewater infrastructure needed to build more homes.

Project funding will support the construction of approximately 230 metres of new sanitary sewer main in Wellington. This new wastewater infrastructure will include manholes, service laterals, and related road restoration works to service up to 16 new residential units within a planned subdivision.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods. This investment also supports "Building Together" – Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is partnering with other orders of government to build the essential infrastructure needed to increase the housing supply. Today's investment in new wastewater infrastructure and road resurfacing will support the servicing of up to 16 new residential units in Wellington."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

"This funding partnership is about making sure communities have the infrastructure they need to support new housing. Investments like this help remove barriers, speed up development, and ensure places like Wellington can keep growing in a way that works for residents today and tomorrow."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy and Minister of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism

"We are excited to see this project move forward. It will help bring new homes to our community and support families who want to live and work here. This progress is a reflection of the strong teamwork, thoughtful planning and shared vision within our community, along with the ongoing support of our partners, all of which have been instrumental in advancing housing and new development."

Her Worship Irene MacCaull, Mayor of Wellington

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $570,355 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), the Government of Prince Edward Island is investing $380,199, and the Municipality of Wellington is investing $190,157.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to scale up the supply of affordable housing. By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, the agency is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Budget 2025 provided Build Canada Homes with an initial capitalisation of $13 billion to unlock stalled projects, attract private and philanthropic investment, and scale up innovative construction methods that reduce costs and accelerate delivery.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Build Canada Homes

"Building Together" Prince Edward Island Housing Strategy 2024-2029

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Stacey Miller, Senior Communications Officer, Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, 902-218-2103, [email protected]