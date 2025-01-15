BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Member of Parliament Adam Van Koeverden, alongside Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, announced nearly $14 million in funding for Burlington's public transit infrastructure through the Baseline Funding stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF).

This funding, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will help advance key improvements to Burlington's public transit system. As the City aims to grow Burlington Transit's annual ridership to meet the needs of the growing local population, providing predictable funding will help with long-term planning. Funding will also contribute toward upgrading, replacing, or modernizing current public transit and active transportation infrastructure. Baseline funding is conditional on the City of Burlington submitting a capital plan, and the subsequent signing of a funding agreement.

The Canada Public Transit Fund is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities. The CPTF will deliver stable funding for municipalities and transit agencies, providing them with the resources they need to plan and implement key public transit projects that will meet their needs for decades to come.

Quotes

"Public transit is a key part of supporting growing communities. Canadians need access to modern, affordable and updated public transit services that provide a reliable way to get to work, school or around their communities. Investments through the Canada Public Transit Fund are supporting municipalities across Ontario and Canada with predictable funding so they can continue to grow and expand transit services."

Adam Van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Burlington is a great place to live. It's important that our local services can keep pace with the growing number of people that come to live in our community. That's why the federal government is partnering with the City of Burlington to invest nearly $14 million over 10 years to ensure that the residents of Burlington can continue to enjoy modern and reliable public transit services."

The Honourable Karina Gould, Member of Parliament for Burlington

"We launched the Canada Public Transit Fund to partner with communities across the country on projects that will support Canadians' transit needs for decades to come. Our announcement today is one such example that will not only improve existing services for those travelling within Burlington but will also allow Burlington Transit to expand and meet the growing needs of the community."

Pam Damoff, Member of Parliament for Oakville North–Burlington

"Investments in public transit ensure all our residents can participate fully in the life of our community. They are good for the environment, for reducing traffic congestion and good for business, bringing workers to jobs. I am very grateful for this investment from our partners in the federal government which provides the predictable, sustainable funding we need to build a transit system for today and tomorrow."

Her Worship Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of the City of Burlington

"As the region grows, people are seeing our traffic get worse and public transit is an important option to beat the congestion, so the federal government's major contribution is excellent news. We need to keep going further and this long-term funding will help us build a better system."

Rory Nisan, Deputy Mayor of Environment, City of Burlington

"The Canada Public Transit Fund will not only have a positive impact on our transit service, it will also back important initiatives to better prepare the City's infrastructure and transit services for Burlington's growing and diverse community. These funds from the federal government will support our work to make transit a more viable and efficient option for all in Burlington."

Jacqueline Johnson, Commissioner, Community Services, City of Burlington

Quick Facts

The City of Burlington will receive up to $13,978,110 over ten years from 2026 to 2036.

will receive up to over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Burlington Transit has 70 conventional buses and 15 specialized transit vehicles. From 2019 to 2024, there was approximately a 40 per cent increase in transit ridership in Burlington , exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Burlington Transit offered seven routes that offered 15-minute service or better during peak travel times and provided over 68,000 specialized transit trips in 2024.

, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Burlington Transit offered seven routes that offered 15-minute service or better during peak travel times and provided over 68,000 specialized transit trips in 2024. Burlington's population is expected to grow by over 40 per cent in the next 25 years. This investment will support current and future generations.

population is expected to grow by over 40 per cent in the next 25 years. This investment will support current and future generations. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

