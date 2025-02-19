News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Feb 19, 2025, 13:45 ET
GUELPH, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today the federal government, the County of Wellington and the City of Guelph marked the official opening of 65 Delhi Street in Guelph.
The 28-unit transitional housing project is located at 65 Delhi Street and will be operated by the County of Wellington. The building is designed to provide individuals experiencing homelessness access to the necessary supports and services they require to move from homelessness to housing stability. The site is easily accessible by public transit, in close proximity to community-based services and neighbourhood amenities, as well as employment opportunities.
Funding provided for this project is as follows:
Construction of the project is completed, and the tenants will start moving in at the end of the month.
Quotes:
"Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government is taking concrete actions to fast-track housing solutions, helping more people transition from homelessness to housing stability"- The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Having access to safe and affordable homes for all is key to improving the health and well-being of our communities. Today's announcement is a great example of how great partnerships with the County of Wellington and the City of Guelph, have a direct and tangible impact on the Guelph community; together, we will help improve the quality of life for those who need it most." – Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph
"The 65 Delhi St Transitional Housing Facility helps fill a critical gap in adult housing opportunities in the City of Guelph and will be instrumental in supporting the health and well-being of 28 people currently experiencing homelessness. I would like to thank the Government of Canada for their investment which will ensure that necessary funding, infrastructure, and support services are in place to help people transition into permanent housing." – Chris White, Warden of the County of Wellington
"Today marks a vital step forward for our community as we celebrate the opening of this important transitional housing project. Council showed leadership by donating this land and building to the County of Wellington for this initiative, which will provide essential support and shelter for those in need, fostering stability and hope. Together, we are building a more inclusive and compassionate Guelph, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive." – Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph
