GUELPH, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today the federal government, the County of Wellington and the City of Guelph marked the official opening of 65 Delhi Street in Guelph.

The 28-unit transitional housing project is located at 65 Delhi Street and will be operated by the County of Wellington. The building is designed to provide individuals experiencing homelessness access to the necessary supports and services they require to move from homelessness to housing stability. The site is easily accessible by public transit, in close proximity to community-based services and neighbourhood amenities, as well as employment opportunities.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$4.6 million from the federal government, through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI)

Construction of the project is completed, and the tenants will start moving in at the end of the month.

Quotes:

"Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government is taking concrete actions to fast-track housing solutions, helping more people transition from homelessness to housing stability"- The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Having access to safe and affordable homes for all is key to improving the health and well-being of our communities. Today's announcement is a great example of how great partnerships with the County of Wellington and the City of Guelph, have a direct and tangible impact on the Guelph community; together, we will help improve the quality of life for those who need it most." – Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"The 65 Delhi St Transitional Housing Facility helps fill a critical gap in adult housing opportunities in the City of Guelph and will be instrumental in supporting the health and well-being of 28 people currently experiencing homelessness. I would like to thank the Government of Canada for their investment which will ensure that necessary funding, infrastructure, and support services are in place to help people transition into permanent housing." – Chris White, Warden of the County of Wellington

"Today marks a vital step forward for our community as we celebrate the opening of this important transitional housing project. Council showed leadership by donating this land and building to the County of Wellington for this initiative, which will provide essential support and shelter for those in need, fostering stability and hope. Together, we are building a more inclusive and compassionate Guelph, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive." – Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024, the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.





The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

The project announced today follows the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith's, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, January 26 announcement.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

