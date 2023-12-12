SCARBOROUGH, ON, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Today the federal government and the City of Toronto marked the official opening of Birchmount Green in Scarborough.

Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – was joined by Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, and Michael Thompson, Councillor for Scarborough Centre, for the event.

Located at 1236 Birchmount Road, this building has 220 affordable and supportive rental homes. Residents also have access to a large amenity room, an accessible rooftop garden, a library, a children's play area, bicycle, and scooter storage, a social enterprise coffee shop, a market and a women's health teaching area. Conveniently located near public transit, the building also houses two offices for support service organizations that have been designed to provide a better environment to the residents of Birchmount Green.

Funding for this project of $72.4 million was announced in April 2022 and delivered through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Residents started to move in as of October 2023.

"Today is a day of celebration. The Birchmount Green project represents the accomplishments of so many people and organizations, from our federal government to our partners. This collaboration between key community stakeholders and different levels of government demonstrates how working together can improve an entire community. I wish the new residents great success in their new homes." — Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre

"I'm proud to be in Scarborough today to celebrate with the new residents of Birchmount Green as we officially open the building0. This is the kind of supportive community we want to build here in Scarborough and beyond. Birchmount Green is an example of what is possible when government and non-profit housing and service providers work together to build affordable homes. I am grateful to the incredible partners we have had the privilege of working with throughout this process, who share our commitment to making housing affordable and I look forward to seeing more such integrated communities grow across the City." – Mayor Olivia Chow

"Birchmount Green is proof of the progress that is possible as we respond to Toronto's housing crisis. These 220 homes aren't just individual units, they form a community of people from all walks of life – new neighbours and future friends. We are grateful for all the housing partners who have worked together to make this community possible, especially for Mahogany Management as they have spearheaded the development and seen it through from inception to completion." – Councillor Gord Perks (Parkdale-High Park), Chair of the Planning & Housing Committee

"Scarborough is a place of welcome, and it gives me great pleasure to officially open Birchmount Green here today. I am pleased that Scarborough is home to this new community and look forward to welcoming all the residents into our neighbourhood. I know that this will not only be an amazing home for many people, it'll also be a community hub and gathering space for a good local cup of coffee right here at Community Living's on-site café, 'The Social Brew, Café and Market Place.'" – Councillor Michael Thompson (Scarborough Centre)

"I am incredibly honoured and grateful to have the opportunity to work with the City of Toronto, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, our incredible support service partners and our dedicated development and construction team to provide timely, high quality, affordable and supportive housing that our tenants and ourselves can be proud of. Working with our service provider partners from day one, we remained focused on developing a strong community, promoting active living at Birchmount Green. I cannot imagine a better reward for all of our passionate teamwork than being able to offer our tenants a sustainable, accessible, beautiful new home in time for the holidays."– Tim Neeb, President, Birchmount Green, Inc.

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is part of Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is part of , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Since the creation of the NHS , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Previous funding announcement of the project on April 13, 2022 .

