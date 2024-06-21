OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced the appointment of a new federal member to Waterfront Toronto's Board of Directors.

Mr. Michael A. Braithwaite will serve on the Board effective immediately. With over 30 years of senior management experience, he is a strong advocate for housing, tackling poverty and homelessness. He is currently the CEO of Blue Door, an organization in York Region dedicated to rapidly finding homes and support for people in need.

Existing federal members on the Waterfront Toronto Board of Directors, Ms. Leslie Woo, Mr. Drew Fagan, and Mr. Rahul Bhardwaj have been reappointed. Minister Fraser also extends his gratitude to Ms. Jeanhy Shim for her significant contributions as a board member from June 2017 to December 2023.

All federal members are identified through selection processes that are open, transparent, merit-based, and reflect the diversity of Canada's population.

Quotes

"I am delighted to announce Mr. Braithwaite's appointment, as well as Mr. Bhardwaj, Mr. Fagan, and Ms. Woo's reappointment to the Waterfront Toronto Board of Directors. Their diverse expertise, experience, and professionalism will be an incredible asset in the work to build more sustainable, inclusive, and accessible community spaces in Toronto."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Waterfront Toronto (formerly "Toronto Waterfront Revitalization Corporation") was established in 2001 by the three orders of government ( Canada , Province of Ontario and City of Toronto ) to oversee, lead and deliver the renewal and revitalization of Toronto's waterfront.

(formerly "Toronto Waterfront Revitalization Corporation") was established in 2001 by the three orders of government ( , Province of and ) to oversee, lead and deliver the renewal and revitalization of waterfront. Waterfront Toronto has a 25-year mandate to transform 800 hectares of brownfield lands on Toronto's waterfront into beautiful, accessible and sustainable mixed-use communities and public spaces.

has a 25-year mandate to transform 800 hectares of brownfield lands on waterfront into beautiful, accessible and sustainable mixed-use communities and public spaces. The Board of Directors is composed of 12 members; four appointed by the Government of Canada , four by the Province of Ontario , four by the City of Toronto , and a Chair that is jointly appointed by the three orders of government.

, four by the Province of , four by the , and a Chair that is jointly appointed by the three orders of government. The Board is responsible for the corporation's ongoing governance and supervision of its business operations, forward planning, strategic direction, and investment decisions.

