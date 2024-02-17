TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre will undergo renovations to create additional space for their programs while making the facility more energy efficient, after a joint investment of more than $1.4 million.

This was announced by MP James Maloney and Sonam Lankar, president of the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre.

The Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre offers programs and services that benefit thousands of visitors each year, including youth and seniors. This project will help subdivide the community hall in the centre to create seven new rooms for hosting various programs and activities, including after-school programs; language, dance and music classes; and youth leadership workshops. The project will also create new storage areas and support energy efficient upgrades to the building, such as replacing outdated lighting systems with energy efficient LED lighting and installing automated faucets and flush systems in the washroom that will help reduce energy costs and minimize the facility's impact on the environment. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 39.3 percent and greenhouse gas emissions by 32 tonnes annually.

Quotes

"As a multicultural society, Canada is made strong through the diverse peoples that call it home. Fostering an inclusive society is supported by the spaces we inhabit – where we can come together to learn, share and appreciate the ideas, backgrounds and ways of life that make us unique. By working with the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre, the federal government is helping to sustain a stronger community and environment."

James Maloney, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Member of Parliament for Etobicoke—Lakeshore, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in upgrades to the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre will yield benefits beyond the building. It will support progress for the community at large by creating more space for people of all ages to come together to advance and promote Tibetan language and culture. I can think of no better time to celebrate the beginning of this exciting project than during Losar. Losar Tashi Delek!"

The Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice, Attorney General of Canada and Member of Parliament for Parkdale—High Park

"Today's federal funding announcement is pivotal for the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre as it directly enhances our ability to meet a variety of unique and diverse community needs. This infrastructure investment supports our longstanding commitment to improve community spaces so they continue to be accessible, versatile and energy-efficient, As a result, we will increase participation in the many important programs offered to our community members. Together, we're creating a future that's more sustainable, vibrant, and inclusive for all."

Sonam Lankar, President of the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,009,648 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre is contributing $405,000 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

