Federal government and the Government of Quebec invest in the stabilization of Route 138 in Tête-à-la-Baleine and announce that work will begin in June

TÊTE-À-LA-BALEINE, QC, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec announce stabilization work on Route 138 in the wharf area of Tête-à-la-Baleine on the Côte-Nord.

The Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, and the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Mr. Benoit Charette, note that this project, representing an investment of $34.1 million, will raise the road's elevation relative to the Gulf of St. Lawrence and increase its resilience to severe weather. These improvements will also help enhance user safety and preserve this strategic link, which is essential for access to the wharf.

Quotes

"By investing in green and resilient infrastructure, our government is helping communities adapt to climate change while supporting the local economy. Today's federal investment will fund stabilization work to better protect Route 138 and thus preserve a vital link for transportation, supply chains, and the quality of life of Tête-à-la-Baleine residents."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"This work represents concrete action to ensure the long-term viability of Route 138 in Tête-à-la-Baleine. This road plays an essential role in the local economy, particularly since it is the only land access for the local population. Today's announcement demonstrates our government's commitment to enhancing travel safety while preserving this strategic link."

Benoit Charette, Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

Quick Facts

The Government of Quebec is investing $22.2 million. The federal government is investing $11,906,500 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Frequently subject to weather-related hazards and flooding, this road link will eventually be raised by between 0.5 and 2 m, depending on the section, with some sections being raised more than others to reduce the risk of flooding and ensure a rapid return to service.

The work will take place over two years and will require partial or complete closures, depending on the specific tasks.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan – Building a Better Canada

Green Infrastructure Stream

Tableau de bord des projets d'infrastructure - Tête-à-la-Baleine

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Tania Michaud, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, 581-998-7583, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Department, Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable, Quebec : 418-644-4444, Montreal : 514-873-5600, Toll free : 1-866-341-5724, Email : [email protected]