MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Community centres in Markham will get retrofits to assist the City in reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The federal government and City of Markham will invest more than $6.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively, towards energy efficient upgrades for the Mount Joy Community Centre, Thornhill Community Centre, and the RJ Clatworthy Arena.

Announced by Minister Mary Ng, MP Helena Jaczek and Mayor Frank Scarpitti at the Thornhill Community Centre, these investments will contribute to a sustainable future and stronger communities for the residents of Markham.

All three facilities will see operational improvements through work like enhancements to heating, ventilation, and lighting systems. Once complete, these facilities will be more energy efficient, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and have lower operational costs. Combined, these improvements will reduce emissions by more than 580 tonnes, which is equivalent to removing about 130 gas-powered cars from the road every year.

These upgrades will contribute to enriched recreational, educational, social, and community services the facilities will offer to Markham residents for years to come.

"Our Markham-Thornhill community is one of the most diverse, inclusive and vibrant in Canada. Community centres and arenas provide the physical spaces where individuals form a community. Our Government's investments in the Mount Joy Community Centre, Thornhill Community Centre, and RJ Clatworthy Arena will contribute to a healthy, prosperous and vibrant community."

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Markham—Thornhill, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"These facilities in Markham are important local hubs. Sports help bring people together, contributing to their health and strengthening our communities. By investing in these improvements, our Government is ensuring that these important locations will be safe, enjoyable and sustainable for years to come."

The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament for Markham—Stouffville

"These investments, made through a program with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability, go beyond the physical enhancements. Improvements to recreational facilities make possible the sports and activities that foster shared experiences and a sense of unity. I am pleased that our Government is continuing to work with partners across the country to support these important projects."

Paul Chiang, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Markham—Unionville

"The City of Markham is extremely delighted to receive substantial funding from the federal government that significantly advances our efforts towards achieving our goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The three community centres receiving these upgrades all play an essential role in providing space for Markham residents to connect and pursue recreational and social programs. This funding will ensure we can install the critical energy-efficient upgrades needed to become a more sustainable community. This project reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship and makes a big step forward towards a net-zero Markham."

His Worship Frank Scarpitti, Mayor of the City of Markham

The federal government is investing more than $5.8 million in these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB).The City of Markham is contributing more than $1.5 million . The Mount Joy Community Centre is receiving an additional federal investment of $591,900 through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF).

is contributing more than . The Mount Joy Community Centre is receiving an additional federal investment of through the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

underserved GICB For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website .

website At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

