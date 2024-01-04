IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Investments in northern infrastructure help build stronger, more inclusive communities and ensure northerners and their families have access to modern, reliable infrastructure that meets their unique needs. Communities across Nunavut will benefit from the construction of crucial infrastructure and the establishment of vital services thanks to a joint investment of more than $194 million from the federal and territorial governments.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Minister David Joanasie, these projects will help advance Canada's transition to a low-carbon future, while enabling the delivery of essential services such as health care, public transportation, and a safe and reliable supply of drinking water for Nunavummiut.

Funding will support the completion of a 24-bed seniors long term care facility in Rankin Inlet, which will provide essential personal care and health services to Nunavummiut Elders. The new facility will enable residents to age closer to home, while supporting the unique values and lifestyles of Nunavummiut. Once complete, the new space will operate in an energy efficient manner with low greenhouse gas emissions.

The Municipality of Sanikiluaq will also benefit from the creation of a new water treatment facility. This work will consist of the design and construction of a building that will support the growing needs of this Inuit community and ensure compliance with public health standards. Furthermore, several other communities will see the addition of new water treatment facilities, such as the hamlets of Pond Inlet, Arctic Bay, and Grise Fiord. These projects will ensure the effective treatment of water and the availability of a safe and reliable drinking water supply for these communities for generations to come.

In addition, direct funding to municipalities will support the purchase of transit vehicles for the hamlets of Pond Inlet and Resolute Bay. These new transportation options will better connect residents, including seniors and persons with disabilities, to essential services in their communities such as medical appointments, along with other day-to-day activities.

Quotes

"From increasing public transportation options in northern communities to improving critical water access, long-term care facilities, and more energy-efficient infrastructure, these projects support our commitment improving the health and well-being of Nunavummiut, while protecting the environment. By working hand-in-hand with our partners, we are building livable and sustainable communities now and into the future."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This Green and Inclusive Community Buildings funding is a prime example of the Katujjiluta mandate approach to partnerships; It demonstrates collaboration and partnership between two levels of government committed to dignity and care closer to home for Nunavummiut. This funding helps us build more Elder care capacity in Nunavut and give future residents safe, healthy, and more accessible lives."

The Honourable John Main, Minister of Health, Government of Nunavut

"As outlined in the Nunavut Drinking Water Strategy, building water treatment plants that are specific to the needs of our growing communities is essential. The design and construction of these facilities is not just about infrastructure, but about safeguarding public health and empowering our communities. Through partnerships such as the Green Infrastructure Stream, we will continue to advance community infrastructure projects that support healthy and sustainable communities."

The Honourable David Joanasie, Minister of Community and Government Services, Government of Nunavut

"Residents and Elders in Pond Inlet are excited about the new transit bus for the community. During cold winter months, it will allow them to go to the store and attend special events, like the Health Centre's weekly feast and games, and be dropped off at home afterwards. We, at the Hamlet, are very proud to be offering this new transit service."

His Worship Joshua Arreak, Mayor of Pond Inlet

"The Rural Transit Solutions Fund is helping improve rural mobility options for community members in the Hamlet of Resolute Bay."

Ian Dudla, Interim Chief Administrative Officer for the Hamlet of Resolute Bay

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $129,913,246 towards these projects through various programs including the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), as well as the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Nunavut is investing $64,863,750 while the hamlets of Pond Inlet and Resolute Bay are contributing a combined $76,755 .

towards these projects through various programs including the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), as well as the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of is investing while the hamlets of and Resolute Bay are contributing a combined . Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The GICB program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Rural Transit Solution Fund:

The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

Applications to the Rural Transit Solutions Fund – Capital Projects stream are accepted on a continuous basis. This stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles.

Through the Capital Projects stream, eligible applicants can seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)).

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). Applications to the RTSF's Planning and Design Projects stream are also accepted on a continuous basis. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program:

The Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP) helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies. Including today's announcement, 11 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nunavut , with a total federal contribution of more than $135 million and a total territorial contribution of nearly $33.6 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Related product

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nunavut

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nu-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Casey Lessard, Director, Communications, Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs, Government of Nunavut, [email protected], 867-975-6004