CARAQUET, NB, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, MP Serge Cormier, Minister Gilles LePage, Minister Isabelle Thériault, and Mayor Bernard Thériault announced a federal investment of more than $2.39 million, a provincial contribution of more than $1.59 million, and a municipal investment of more than $799,000 through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to improve the water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster.

Funding will support the extension of Comeau Street and de la Gare Street, which will include extended water mains and the necessary wastewater and stormwater infrastructure where required. In addition, this project also includes the construction of a new street, fully serviced with water mains, wastewater and storm sewers, as well as 22 new fire hydrants and related connections. Once complete, the new infrastructure will enable the construction of a subdivision with 125 housing units.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable houses, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"This project is about delivering real results for people in Caraquet. By investing in essential infrastructure, we're unlocking the construction of new homes so more families can find a place to live in our community. At the same time, this investment will create good jobs and provide work for local contractors and businesses, ensuring the benefits stay right here at home."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie--Bathurst

"Investing in essential infrastructure is key to supporting housing development and building strong, sustainable communities. By supporting this project, we are helping create the conditions needed to build more homes, attract new residents and ensure Caraquet can continue to grow and thrive."

The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Our government has made housing a priority, and this investment in Caraquet is a concrete example of that commitment. By supporting the development of essential infrastructure, we are giving our community the tools it needs to build more housing and better meet the needs of residents. I am proud to see our governments working together to support growth and build a sustainable future for our region."

The Honourable Isabelle Thériault, Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture and Member of Legislative Assembly for Caraquet

"The Town of Caraquet feels privileged to be able to rely on this partnership with the federal and provincial governments. It enables us to build hundreds of homes, which our community needs.'

His Worship, Bernard Thériault, Mayor of the City of Caraquet

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/chif-fcil/index-eng.html

Fairness for Every Generation

https://www.budget.canada.ca/2024/home-accueil-en.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-logement-eng.html

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/02/growing-communities-and-building-more-homesfaster

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected];Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick, [email protected]; Bernard Thériault, Mayor, Town of Caraquet, 506-726-2727, [email protected]