News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
May 21, 2026, 13:00 ET
NAIN, NL, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Philip Earle, Member of Parliament for Labrador; the Honourable Lela Evans, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Member of the House of Assembly for Torngat Mountains; and Anthony Andersen, AngajukKâk of the Nain Inuit Community Government.
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Date:
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Friday, May 22, 2026
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Time:
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3:00 p.m. ADT
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Location:
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Nunatsiavut Government Office
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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Janelle Simms, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, 709-327-6152, [email protected]
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