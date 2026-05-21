NAIN, NL, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Philip Earle, Member of Parliament for Labrador; the Honourable Lela Evans, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Member of the House of Assembly for Torngat Mountains; and Anthony Andersen, AngajukKâk of the Nain Inuit Community Government.

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 3:00 p.m. ADT Location: Nunatsiavut Government Office

25 Ikajuktauvik Road

Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador, A0P 1L0

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Janelle Simms, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, 709-327-6152, [email protected]