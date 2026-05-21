VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Cambie Street Bridge, one of the city's most critical bridges, will be upgraded to meet modern seismic standards following a combined investment of over $200 million from the federal government, the City of Vancouver, and TransLink.

Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver, and Kevin Quinn, Chief Executive Officer of TransLink, were present to make today's announcement.

The Cambie Street Bridge, which connects the densely populated downtown peninsula with the rest of Vancouver, is located in an active seismic region. The bridge, which opened in 1985, features five vehicle lanes, a two-way bike path and pedestrian walkways. It serves as a major transit route with over 13 million vehicle crossings annually and is also part of TransLink's Major Road Network (MRN), which ensures the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across the region.

This project will enhance the bridge's seismic resilience through upgrade and rehabilitation work delivered over multiple phases, reducing potential earthquake damage and repair costs. The upgrades will also enhance public safety and help maintain a reliable transportation network by supporting efficient emergency response and emergency vehicle access, protecting communities and critical infrastructure beneath the bridge, and reducing recovery needs following an earthquake. Over the bridge's lifespan, these upgrades will reduce future rehabilitation needs and deliver longer term reliability.

Planned improvements include the innovative and effective use of seismic isolation bearings at all 65 bridge piers, modifying the existing expansion joints, seismically upgrading supports at each end of the bridge, and installing soil anchors to strengthen foundations. In addition to structural upgrades, the project includes transportation upgrades that support long-term sustainability and connectivity, and shoreline naturalization at the north end of the bridge that will pilot a new type of seawall construction designed to be more resilient to sea level rise and coastal flooding.

Quotes

"Canada's success relies on the connectivity and safety of our communities. The Cambie Bridge is essential for downtown Vancouver to function, but it wasn't built to withstand a major earthquake - we are investing to change that. To build a stronger, more resilient Canada, we are improving critical infrastructure at a record pace, keeping people, essential services, and goods moving safely."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The critical upgrades to the Cambie Street Bridge are not just about protecting infrastructure; they are about safeguarding lives, preserving livelihoods, and keeping our community connected and resilient in the event of an earthquake. Today's announcement reflects our commitment to working closely with local partners to enhance the city's preparedness. These upgrades will strengthen the bridge's structural integrity, ensuring it remains reliable during a seismic event and supports the community in the subsequent recovery."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Cambie Street Bridge is a critical link between the downtown peninsula and the rest of the city. These upgrades will enhance the bridge's resilience, reducing the risk of structural damage during natural disasters, and will keep traffic moving when it matters most. Together, these improvements will support safer, more reliable connections for residents and emergency responders alike."

The Honourable Dr. Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

"Taking proactive steps to future-proof the Cambie Street Bridge is critical to ensuring the long-term safety and resilience of our community and infrastructure. These upgrades will strengthen our ability to respond to natural disasters, keep key transportation routes open when they're needed most, and improve climate preparedness across our city. We're grateful to the Government of Canada and TransLink for their partnership and funding support, which make these important improvements possible for everyone who lives in, works in, and visits Vancouver."

His Worship Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver

"The Cambie Street Bridge is a vital part of our local transportation network, and TransLink is proud to contribute to its longevity. By strengthening this critical piece of infrastructure, we're supporting both emergency response capabilities and long-term growth in our region. These upgrades will ensure communities can stay connected after a major event -- when every second matters."

Kevin Quinn, Chief Executive Officer, TransLink

Quick Facts

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

The federal government is investing $84.4 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). TransLink is contributing $37 million, with potential additional future funding, and the City of Vancouver is responsible for the remaining project costs.

Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.7 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

To date, over $3 billion has been announced for more than 126 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: A Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; A Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/climate-toolkit-trousse-climat/index-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; City of Vancouver Media Relations, [email protected]; TransLink Media Relations, [email protected]