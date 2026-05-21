WELLINGTON, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, MP Chris Malette, joined by Mayor Steve Ferguson, announced a federal investment of more than $20 million in the Wellington Extended Aeration Wastewater Treatment Plant in Prince Edward County, through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

By investing in a wastewater treatment plant expansion, Prince Edward County will be able to accommodate the future demands of a growing community. Once complete, the plant, which was originally constructed in 1975, will increase its current capacity of just over 2,100 people to supporting an additional 6,000 residents.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. The Government of Canada is building infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the type of infrastructure projects that support stronger, safer, more connected communities across the country."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure will help ensure Prince Edward County meets the community's future needs as it develops and grows."

Chris Malette, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte

"We are grateful for the Government of Canada's support for renewing this important infrastructure in Wellington, helping to reduce the financial impact on ratepayers in Prince Edward County. This funding announcement is timely as Council prepares for a conversation about long-range water and wastewater infrastructure planning. Delivering reliable wastewater services is critical for protecting public health and preserving the natural environment. In addition, this funding will assist us in meeting current and future service demands so that we can continue to build a healthy housing system that can accommodate individual and family needs."

Steve Ferguson, Mayor, Prince Edward County

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $20,608,230 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can find more information on how to send their initial expression of interest for shovel-ready projects on the Build Communities Strong Fund webpage. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.



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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]