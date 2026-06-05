Federal government and Guelph announce fleet electrification upgrades for local public transit

GUELPH, ON, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Public transit keeps communities connected, supports the growth of local economies and provides affordable, reliable access to jobs, services and opportunities.

Today, Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, and Tara Baker, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph, announced an important milestone in advancing local public transit in the City of Guelph by allocating part of its 10-year allocation through the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) toward the purchase of two on-route electric bus charging systems. This project is part of the already announced funding commitment of approximately $15.7 million under the Baseline Funding stream of the CPTF.

This project will support the City's transition to electric buses, helping to reduce carbon emissions. There will be many upcoming milestones in Guelph to ensure continual growth, rehabilitation, and replacement of public transit and active transportation infrastructure.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada's 10-year allocation for public transit in Guelph provides stable and predictable funding to improve transit services, reduce carbon emissions, and build a more efficient transportation network. I am thrilled to see this significant investment in Guelph Transit to support a more connected, affordable and sustainable community. It builds on previous federal government investments for electric buses and a new transit garage."

Dominique O'Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This funding is great news as the City continues to purchase more buses to keep our residents moving. This will improve our transit operations for everyone while maintaining affordability and helping reduce our environmental footprint."

His Worship Cam Guthrie, Mayor of the City of Guelph

"We are grateful to be receiving this federal funding, as a way to responsibly fund critical transit infrastructure. This funding will provide a stable revenue stream over the next decade for Guelph Transit to be able to invest in projects that will contribute to improving not only rider experience, but also support accommodating new housing and job growth, as well as our climate and energy targets."

Tara Baker, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Guelph

Quick Facts

Beginning in April 2026, the City of Guelph will receive up to $15,733,910 over 10 years.

Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide funding to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes - from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

The CPTF's Baseline Funding stream provides predictable, long-term support to Canadian communities with existing transit systems. The CPTF helps to improve public transit accessibility and reliability, encourages cleaner transportation options, facilitates easier access to essential services and economic opportunities for Canadians, and contributes to environmental sustainability and social well-being.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Strategic Communications, [email protected], City of Guelph