Federal General Election Underway

The 43rd federal general election is currently underway.

Electors have many options to vote, including at their assigned polling station on election day ( Monday, October 21 ) or during advance polling days ( Friday, October 11 to Monday, October 14 ). They can also vote at any Elections Canada office across Canada or by mail (deadlines apply). Find out more here.

To vote, they must:

Be registered . Most electors are already registered. To register online or to check or update their voter registration, electors can visit elections.ca/register. They can also visit an Elections Canada office, or call us at 1-800-463-6868 to request a mail-in registration form. Electors can register at any time between now and October 15 . If they miss this deadline, they can register at the polls on election day, just before they vote.

Show proof of their identity and address. There are many different pieces of identification that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.

