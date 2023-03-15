RIVIÈRE-DU-NORD, NB, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, and the Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform, announced a federal investment of more than $290,000 to renovate the Centre Edmond E. Landry in Rivière-du-Nord, formerly known as the Village of Grande-Anse.

Funding will allow the Centre to fully reopen. As part of the renovation, the cladding, electrical, mechanical, ventilation and refrigeration systems, as well as the plumbing, emergency ventilation, carbon monoxide detection and water heater will be improved.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"The benefits of the Canada Community-Building Fund are clearly visible in our communities. Our federal government is proud to invest $290,000 in the renovation of the Centre Edmond E. Landry. This infrastructure project will not only help stimulate the economy, but will also enable community members to continue to gather, stay active and create memories in this arena. In addition, this reopening will provide the region's sports associations with additional infrastructure to play their favourite sports. I also congratulate the municipality for its $70,000 contribution to this project."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Sports infrastructure is essential to the survival of our smaller communities. They bring people together, allowing us to build our cultural identities and share memories. Thanks to this funding, the Centre Edmond E. Landry will be able to reopen and the members of the community will be able to reconvene in this space of cultural significance."

The Honourable Daniel Allain, Minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform

Quick facts

The CCBF is a permanent source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding which currently provides $2.3 billion annually for communities across 19 different project categories. This funding enables municipalities to plan for current and future needs and build strong and resilient communities.

annually for communities across 19 different project categories. This funding enables municipalities to plan for current and future needs and build strong and resilient communities. In 2022-23, the CCBF is delivering $2.3 billion to 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.

