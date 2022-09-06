Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for the Province of Quebec Begins Public Hearings in Gaspésie
Sep 06, 2022, 16:42 ET
GASPÉ, QC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This week, and a little over a month after having published its proposal for Quebec's new electoral map, the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec will be in the regions of Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie.
"Public hearings are an essential step in revising the electoral map," said Commission Chair Jacques Chamberland, a retired judge. "My fellow Commission members, André Blais and Louis Massicotte, both eminent professors of Political Science, and I would like to assure our fellow citizens that we are beginning this new phase with an open mind. We won't hesitate to make changes to our proposal if they can improve it," he concluded.
The Commission will spend the week on the south shore of the St. Lawrence estuary, first, in Gaspé, then, in Matane, Rimouski and Rivière-du-Loup on September 6, 7, 8, and 9, 2022, respectively. It will then move on to Montréal, the Saguenay region, and other locations throughout Quebec. In all, there will be 22 public hearings, either in person or virtually.
For all the details on this vast public consultation, the Commission invites the public to visit its website under "Public participation" (or under "Proposal," "Part IV," pp. 28 and 29).
Information
Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec
Website
redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca
Mailing address
PO Box 829, BP Saint-Dominique
Montréal, Quebec
H2S 3M4
SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec
For further information: Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-726-4111; TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries, [email protected]
