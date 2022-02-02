REGINA, SK, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan has begun its review of the province's federal electoral districts. The Commission is composed of three members: The Honourable Justice Georgina Jackson, Chair, and Commissioners Dr. Bonita Beatty and Professor Mark Carter.

The first step in the redistribution process consists in formulating a proposal to divide the province into 14 electoral districts and establishing the boundaries of those electoral districts.

To complete this step, the Commission will use the certified population numbers from the May 2021 census, which Statistics Canada will publish on February 9, 2022. The Commission expects to publish its initial proposal in April 2022.

The proposal will then undergo a public consultation process, during which the Commission will hear the representations of interested parties before submitting its final proposal.

In order to involve the public as soon as possible in the process of readjusting the electoral map and to inform the Commission's work in preparing the proposal, the Commission is now inviting those who wish to submit comments and suggestions to send them by mail or email no later than Monday, March 7, 2022.

By email: [email protected]

By mail: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan

1258 Wascana Highland Estates

Regina, Saskatchewan S4V 2J6

The Commission thanks everyone in advance for their interest in its work. To learn more about the redistribution of Saskatchewan's federal electoral districts, visit Saskatchewan Commission – Federal Electoral Districts Redistribution (redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca).

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan

For further information: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Saskatchewan, [email protected]