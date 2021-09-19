MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) strongly encourages members of the Black community to express their choice and vision for Canada's future by voting on September 20th.

"More than ever, black entrepreneurs and all Canadians of African descent must make their choice and voice heard. It's only by being an active political force that our views will be heard, considered and, more importantly, influence social and economic decisions. Go out and vote. Vote for yourself, vote for your community, and vote your country!"

Tiffany Callender , Chief Executive Officer FACE

A Historic Election

This election is of historical importance not only because of the current pandemic, but also because it will lead to the election of a government who will have to take crucial decisions, especially regarding economic recovery, reconciliation and support for minorities and marginalized communities.

FACE pledges to work with the next government by ensuring that the Black business community contribute to Canada's economic recovery and growth.

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity and purpose.

