MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE Coalition) proudly announces the release of its 2024–2025 Annual Report, showcasing another year of impact and resilience in advancing Black entrepreneurship and economic inclusion nationwide.

FACE Coalition continued to deliver on its mission to empower Black-owned businesses through access to capital, advisory support, and strategic partnerships. During the fiscal year, FACE approved $14.1 million in loans and disbursed $12 million, reducing the approval-to-disbursement gap to 15%, the lowest since inception.

FACE Coalition 2024-2025 Annual Report (CNW Group/The Federation of African Canadian Economics)

Since the launch of the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund up to the period covered by this Annual Report, FACE has approved $67.1 million in loans and disbursed $50.4 million, supporting nearly 600 Black-owned businesses nationwide.

"Every loan disbursed is more than a financial transaction--it's an investment in innovation, resilience, and community growth." This report reinforces FACE's vision and mission through the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, as we work alongside our partners and funders to strengthen the economic fabric of Black communities across Canada. Each dollar represents a step toward equity, opportunity, and generational wealth."

– Tiffany Callender, CEO, FACE

"The Black Entrepreneurship Program continues to demonstrate that an inclusive economy is strong economy. Building on its previous successes, the program has now supported more than 24,000 Black-owned businesses. One of the key objectives of BEP was to break down access to financing barriers, and FACE continues to deliver. To date, it has approved more than $71 million in support of over 800 loans, showing the Loan Fund is filling a key gap in the market. These businesses are growing, creating thousands of jobs and making significant contributions to Canada's economy. Congratulations to FACE on their impressive results!"

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

The 2024–2025 Annual Report is available online at [https://issuu.com/facecoalition/docs/2024_2025_face_annual_report_6fe9b69c7fc646].

Media Contact: Marketing and Communications Department, Federation of African Canadian Economics, [email protected]