Federal Election: Manufacturers Congratulate Liberal Party of Canada, Restate Priorities

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) would like to congratulate Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada on their electoral victory. CME is looking forward to working with the incoming government to build a stronger manufacturing industry and a more prosperous Canada.

"CME urges the new government, armed with a fresh mandate, to prioritize the manufacturing sector, and cement its place as a pillar of the Canadian economy. Impressed by the outsized role manufacturing played during the pandemic, each party in this election made promises to manufacturers to help their businesses grow and thrive. Now it is time to turn that talk into action. Our sector stands ready to work with the Prime Minister, cabinet, and all elected officials in this new parliament to achieve that end." said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

Manufacturing's Four Priorities:

During the election campaign, CME presented its own platform entitled 'Manufacturing Now'. CME believes that Canada's goal should be to attract at least 2% of the annual manufacturing investment made in the OECD, or $ 50 billion per year over the next decade.

CME therefore calls on this new government to commit to a 2% challenge and work with manufacturers to implement an effective and comprehensive industrial strategy for Canada. This strategy should focus on these four priorities:

Get the workers we need; Stimulate investment in innovation and advanced technologies; Increase Canadian exports; and Adopt an industrial net-zero strategy.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing sector showed why we are an essential industry. Manufacturers' actions reminded us that the sector not only creates the goods we need, but also that domestic manufacturing is essential to deal with any major national crisis. This is the perfect time to make the manufacturing sector a central pillar of our economy," concluded Dennis Darby.

To see CME's Election 2021 platform, click here.

Quick Facts

The manufacturing sector represents more than 10% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Manufacturers directly support more than 1.7 million jobs in Canada .

. The total manufacturing sales in 2019 surpassed $685 B .

