ORILLIA, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario announced a combined investment of over $8.1 million to build 42 new affordable homes in Orillia.

Orillia Development, located at 250 West Street North, counts 130 affordable apartments ranging from studio to three-bedroom sizes for seniors, families, and individuals. The project will also have a community room and social services hub.

A breakdown of the funding for this housing project includes:

$4.8 million from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI)

from the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) $3.3 million from the Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI)

OPHI and COCHI are both initiatives of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Construction started in October 2021, and the first residential tenants are moving in throughout spring 2024.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. And, we will keep working with partners, like Ontario, to make this a reality for all Canadians. I am proud that we could support these apartments and wish everyone moving into their new homes the very best as they start these new chapters." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This funding will not only provide the affordable housing that the residents of Orillia need, but also build a community in which they can thrive. We've heard across the province that we need to match housing with wraparound services so that residents have the resources and help they need to unleash a better future. Our government will continue to work closely with our federal and municipal partners because we know that collaboration is key to solving the housing supply crisis." – The Honourable Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am delighted to join Minister Calandra today for this important announcement that marks a significant step forward for our community. The establishment of new residential housing units, along with onsite resources and community agencies, will provide much-needed support and stability for residents. This initiative reflects our government's commitment to addressing housing needs and enhancing community well-being, and by working collaboratively with our federal partners, local organizations, and community stakeholders, we are making tangible progress in ensuring that everyone has access to safe and affordable housing. I extend my gratitude to everyone involved in bringing this project to fruition." – The Honourable Jill Dunlop, Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe North

"This new development in Orillia not only provides essential housing solutions for seniors, families, and individuals, but also integrates vital community services, enhancing the overall well-being of our residents. As we face the ongoing affordable housing crisis, this project stands as a testament to a collective commitment among all levels of government to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable housing. This initiative will support a stronger, more inclusive Orillia and we extend our gratitude to the Federal and Provincial government for their substantial funding commitment towards this project and to the County of Simcoe for our ongoing partnership as we work together to provide homes and hope to those in need in our community." – City of Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac

"The County of Simcoe is incredibly grateful to our partners at the federal and provincial governments for their support in Building Up homes, lives, and hope in our communities. The funding they provided for the County Orillia Campus ensures that there are 130 new affordable places for seniors, families, and individuals to live right here in Orillia. This new campus will provide homes, support and services for countless individuals in our community for a very long time. County Council would like to thank both the federal and provincial governments for partnering with us to build up the lives of our residents." - Warden Basil Clarke, County of Simcoe

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.





is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. As of December 31, 2023 , the federal government has committed over $42.99 billion to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.





, the federal government has committed over to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $378.2 million to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.





is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than to protect, renew and expand community housing, support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

