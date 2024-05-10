RICHMOND, BC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Richmond is getting strengthened flood protection infrastructure to reduce the risks from rising sea levels, increasingly severe storms, and climate change, after a combined investment of $13 million from the federal and provincial governments and the City of Richmond.

This was announced by Member of Parliament Parm Bains, Member of Parliament Wilson Miao, Richmond-Steveston MLA Kelly Greene, and Mayor Malcolm Brodie.

Funding will support the reconstruction of the No. 3 Road South Drainage Pump Station to quadruple its pumping capacity and raise a section of the dike. Once elevated, the dike segment will connect with two other raised sections, resulting in over 1,200 meters of dike built to year 2100 flood-design levels. The project will also include improvements to several sets of culverts, and a new above-ground utility building that will house a new motor control centre and a permanent back-up generator.

This project is part of the City of Richmond's Flood Protection Management Strategy and will increase the community's resilience against natural hazards. Once completed, the infrastructure upgrade will help to protect an area including over 29,000 residents, approximately 50 businesses, and eight square kilometres of agricultural land from flooding.

Quotes

"It is no longer a question of whether climate change is real, but what we are doing to safeguard our communities. Proactive flood adaptation is critical to protecting people, homes, agricultural lands, and livelihoods in Richmond. We will continue to work collaboratively with our provincial and municipal partners to build robust disaster mitigation infrastructure and help strengthen the resiliency of our communities."

Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston—Richmond East, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our climate is changing and that means action must be taken now to future-proof our communities against extreme weather events. Together with the federal government and the City of Richmond, we are strengthening Richmond's defences against climate-related emergencies, storm surges and rising sea levels to protect people, property and critical infrastructure."

The Honourable Bowinn Ma, British Columbia Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

"The City of Richmond has a long history of investment in flood protection while working with the federal and provincial governments to strengthen our existing infrastructure. Today's funding announcements will ensure our City is even more prepared to handle the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events. Upgrades to the No. 3 Road South Drainage Pump Station, as well as flood management and mitigation supports will keep our community safe."

His Worship, Malcolm Brodie, Mayor for the City of Richmond

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,350,991 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing $8,181,909 and the City of Richmond is contributing $3,467,100 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the is contributing . This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 120 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $540 million and a total provincial contribution of over $373 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

