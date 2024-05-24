LIVERPOOL, NS, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Queens County Transit has expanded their fleet after a combined investment of $116,293 from the federal and provincial governments.



They have purchased two new hybrid vehicles to provide on-demand transit services to help people get around the community.

This investment will help Queens County Transit Society better serve and better support those who depend on and use their services.

Quotes

"Public transit brings incredible value to a community. More vehicles mean that more people in Queens County will be able to get where they need to go. We will always be there to support projects that make lives easier for Canadians."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Creating and expanding safe and reliable transportation options is something that is very important to me because I know how essential it is to the people of Queens County, and communities across the province. Everyone deserves to be able to get where they need to go. It's critical for medical appointments, work, play and all the daily activities that improve our quality of life. I'm proud we have been able to support Queens County Transit as they expand and help more people achieve independence."



The Honourable Kim Masland, Nova Scotia Minister of Public Works and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Queens

"The Board of Directors for Queens County Transit Society was very pleased to receive the combined grants with the Government of Canada providing eighty percent of the cost and the Province of Nova Scotia the remaining twenty percent for our group to purchase two 2024 hybrid Honda CRVs. The funds came at an opportune time as we needed to add to our fleet of vehicles to keep up with the demand for rides. We supply transportation for all citizens of Queens County."

Alex Doggett, chair of the Queens County Transit Society Board

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $93,034 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $23,259 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Government of is contributing . The RTSF helps Support public transit in rural and remote communities.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like purchasing vehicles or digital platforms.

Eligible applicants were able to seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on February 28 , 2024.

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on , 2024. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding will be allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

