Federal government invests $11 million in new Inkerman recreational trail bridge

INKERMAN, NB, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nearly nine years after a fire destroyed the Inkerman recreational trail bridge, a major step is being taken toward restoring this important link between communities in the Acadian Peninsula after an investment of $11 million from the Government of Canada and $1 million from the Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission.

The announcement was made by Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst, and His Worship Georges R. Savoie, Chair of the Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission and Mayor of Neguac.

The proposed project includes the construction of a new bridge nearly 500 metres long that will restore an essential link in the Acadian Peninsula cycling route and reconnect the northern and southern parts of the Peninsula. The loss of the bridge in the September 2017 fire has created a significant gap in the regional trail network. Rebuilding it will restore a link that connected these communities for many years.

Once completed, the new bridge will be reserved for active transportation, particularly cyclists and pedestrians, during the summer season. It will allow these users, who currently have to use a road bridge to cross the Pokemouche River, to use a safer crossing while restoring continuity to the existing trail. During the winter season, the bridge will also be used by other trail users.

Beyond restoring an important connection for the various trail users, this project has significant potential to support tourism and economic development throughout the Acadian Peninsula. A more complete and attractive route will help draw more visitors, encourage them to stay longer in the region, and generate economic benefits for local businesses, restaurants, accommodations and tourist attractions in these communities.

Quotes

"Since the 2017 fire, we have lost much more than a bridge: we lost an important link that connected our communities. Today, with a commitment of up to $11 million from the Government of Canada, we are taking a major step toward restoring that connection. Our federal commitment is firm. Our goal is to bring back a bridge that can benefit all users. This is a project that brings people together, will benefit those who live here, attract more visitors, and contribute to the tourism and economic development of the Acadian Peninsula, the riding of Acadie–Bathurst, and all of northern New Brunswick."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst

"The announcement of this funding represents a critical step towards the reconstruction of the Inkerman recreational trail bridge. With a contribution of $1 million from the Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission, we are proud to participate in the realization of this project, which has been anticipated for several years. The Véloroute de la Péninsule acadienne is much more than just a trail: it is a symbol of regional pride, a lever for sustainable development and a driver of economic development for northern New Brunswick."

His Worship Georges R. Savoie, Chair of the Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission and Mayor of Neguac

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $11,010,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission is contributing $1,000,000.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Julie Robichaud, Director of Administrative Services, Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission, 506-727-7979, [email protected]