Federal government invests in new multi-use trail to expand active transportation in Grand Falls

GRAND FALLS, NB, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cyclists and pedestrians in Grand Falls and the surrounding communities will benefit from improved regional connectivity with a new active transportation route following an investment of more than $5.2 million from the federal government.

This was announced by Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska--Restigouche, and His Worship Bertrand Beaulieu, Mayor of Grand Falls Regional Municipality.

Funding will support the development of a nearly 35-kilometer paved multi-use trail along a former railway corridor, connecting Grand Falls with the neighbouring municipalities of the Village of Southern Victoria and Vallée-des-Rivières. The project will be completed in two phases and includes the construction of new trail sections, the installation of signage, LED lighting in select areas, landscaping, and rest areas with benches.

The new active transportation route will provide a safe, dedicated corridor for cyclists and pedestrians, improving connectivity between communities while encouraging sustainable transportation, active lifestyles, and cycling tourism.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to invest in active transportation infrastructure that will drive tourism and promote healthy, active lifestyles. By supporting alternative options to car travel, the new multi-use path in Grand Falls will provide more affordable and sustainable transportation methods for communities across the regional municipality."

Guillaume Deschênes-Thériault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska--Restigouche

"This major investment is, above all, an investment in the future of our community. It will allow us to create a safe and accessible cycling network where families, youth, seniors, and visitors can stay active, come together, and experience the beauty of our region. More than just a cycling trail, this project will leave a legacy by enhancing our quality of life and further establishing Grand Falls as a premier destination for outdoor recreation."

His Worship Bertrand Beaulieu, Mayor of Grand Falls Regional Municipality

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5,261,317 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities by walking, cycling, and through the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

A minimum of 10% of ATF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement. Final project parameters, including scope and funding, may be modified as negotiations advance.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; France Le Moignan, Director, Economic Development & Marketing Service, Grand Falls Regional Municipality, [email protected]