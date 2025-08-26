PICTOU, NS, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Nova Scotia Blue Route, a province-wide project to create a continuous network of cycling routes, has been expanded and upgraded in three sections after a combined investment of more than $5.8 million from the federal and provincial governments.

The three sections of the Nova Scotia Blue Route that have received upgrades and expansions include:

Section 1: Trunk 1 from Windsor town line to Lighthouse Road – Approximately 7.4 kilometres of shoulder and surface improvements were made.

town line to Lighthouse Road – Approximately 7.4 kilometres of shoulder and surface improvements were made. Section 2: Ferry Road from Trunk 6 to 300 metres south of Gulf Shore Road (various sections) – Approximately 6.9 kilometres of surface and road improvements were made.

from Trunk 6 to 300 metres south of Gulf Shore Road (various sections) – Approximately 6.9 kilometres of surface and road improvements were made. Section 3: Route 376 from Route 256 to Pictou Roundabout – Approximately 4.8 kilometres of shoulder and surface improvements were made.

This project has improved the cycling experience on three sections of the Blue Route and brought the entire project closer to completion, making it easier to navigate Nova Scotia by bicycle.

"When we invest in projects like the Nova Scotia Blue Route, we're not just creating bike paths, we're building stronger, healthier communities. This initiative makes it safer and easier for people to choose active transportation, helping reduce pollution and improve quality of life. It's a great example of how smart investments in sustainability can make a real difference in the lives of Nova Scotians."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Investments in the Nova Scotia Blue Route make it possible for Nova Scotians and visitors alike to explore our beautiful province by bicycle. When we invest in projects like this, we are encouraging active transportation, reducing our carbon footprint and increasing the opportunities for movement in our everyday lives, resulting in stronger and healthier communities."

The Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"The Blue Route is another way we're investing in the health of Nova Scotians by promoting physical activity that can improve everyone's quality of life. This project also makes our communities more vibrant and creates great places to live, work and play."

Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants West

The federal government is investing $3,148,000 through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $2,678,100 .

through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing . Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80% in the provinces, and 100% in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, over 80 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $83.2 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

