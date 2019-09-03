Federal and Provincial Governments Celebrate Groundbreaking for New Habitat Homes Labrador

The two Habitat for Humanity homes represent an equally cost-shared investment of $170,000 through the 2014-19 Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement between the Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has provided the land for the project.

By the end of 2019, the Federal and Provincial Governments will have contributed approximately $1.7 million in funding to Habitat for Humanity homes throughout Newfoundland and Labrador.

Quotes:

"All Canadians deserve access to adequate housing. Our Government remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions to housing both in Newfoundland and Labrador and across Canada. This investment will create two new homes for deserving families – homes they can proudly call their own. This is something our Government is, and will always be a proud to work for." – Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"One of our main goals is to continue bringing decent affordable housing within reach for more Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. By working together with our community, non-profit and private sector partners, we can help bring stability, self-reliance and hope through housing to many more people." – The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development, and Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"We are very pleased to partner with the Provincial and Federal Governments and the Town of Happy Valley Goose Bay on this new build project for two families. We mobilize volunteers and community partners in building affordable housing and promoting homeownership, it's a hand up, not a hand out, where everyone has a safe, decent and affordable place to live." – Sandra Whiffen, Executive Director Habitat for Humanity Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation – www.nlhc.nl.ca

