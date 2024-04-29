VAUGHAN, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - A combined investment of $16 million will construct cycle tracks, sidewalks, and traffic signals on Jane Street, a major arterial road in Vaughan. Announced by MP Francesco Sorbara and Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca, this project will improve safety, accessibility and traffic flow along Jane Street.

Between Highway 7 and Teston Road, Jane Street will be upgraded by adding eight kilometres of cycle tracks on both sides of the road; four kilometres of new sidewalks, to complete areas along the road where sidewalks are missing; and new streetlights. Jane Street is a key cycling and transit corridor that connects several neighbourhoods, business districts, the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct, and York University. Furthermore, the new tracks and sidewalks will link the Jane Street cycle lanes to the City of Vaughan's planned Edgeley Pond and Park and Black Creek Trail systems, which will connect to the City of Toronto's planned Jane Jacobs Promenade and Bikeway, and the planned Vaughan Super Trail.

This investment contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting planning and awareness activities. These activities help promote the benefits of active transportation and increase opportunities for Canadians to use it. It's a big step towards healthier living and building resilient communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all.

Cycling, walking, rolling, and other active modes of transport are the most convenient and affordable ways to get around. They make it easier to access public transit, reduce congestion, benefit the environment, and support healthier and more inclusive communities. Once complete, the active transportation improvements to Jane Street are expected to reduce carbon emissions between 79 and 137 tonnes annually and serve between 14,000 and 25,000 trips in its first year.

"Vaughan's multi-use paths, tracks, lanes, routes and trails bring our community together. As a growing city, building active, accessible, affordable and sustainable transit options will support more people to get where they want to go, while protecting our environment. The improvements to Jane Street will make it safer and more inclusive for everyone and encourage more people to ride, roll, cycle, walk, and run."

Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan—Woodridge, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"On behalf of York Regional Council and The Regional Municipality of York, we extend our appreciation to the Government of Canada for their continued support of the health, safety and well-being of our communities. Active transportation and traveller safety are key priorities for Regional Council, with specific pedestrian and cycling measures outlined in the multi-year York Region Vision Zero Traveller Safety Plan. By investing in the Jane Street Cycle Track and Sidewalk project, the Government of Canada joins York Region and the City of Vaughan in our commitment to protect our most vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, seniors and children."

Wayne Emmerson, Chairman and CEO, The Regional Municipality of York

"The City of Vaughan is committed to supporting active, accessible and sustainable travel options that provide our residents with many alternatives to get around Vaughan. That is precisely what building an interconnected city of the future is all about. The Government of Canada's Active Transportation fund has supported our efforts to create an ideal cycling corridor along Jane Street, with new in-boulevard cycle tracks as well as sidewalk and street enhancements that will improve overall safety and accessibility. Every level of government recognizes the critical need to expand transportation options to tackle traffic gridlock, and by working together, we can continue to keep Vaughan moving."

His Worship Steven Del Duca, Mayor of the City of Vaughan

The federal government is investing $9,600,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), The Regional Municipality of York is providing $3,200,000 , and the City of Vaughan is contributing $3,200,000 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), The Regional Municipality of is providing , and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

