Federal Act 92: The AFNQL will not compromise the well being of its children and families, despite the obstruction of the Legault government

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) met today in Montreal to consider all the means at their disposal to exercise their jurisdiction over their children and families.

First Nations assert their authority in all matters concerning the well-being of their populations, regardless of where they reside. The federal government recognized their jurisdiction with the adoption of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families Act last June. However, the Legault government is challenging the constitutionality of this federal legislation before the Court of Appeal.

"The Legault government wants to continue to impose programs and a regime on First Nations families and children that are causing them considerable and widely recognized harm, under the pretext of an infringement of its own authority. This is unacceptable and shameful. The Chiefs of the AFNQL will take all measures at their disposal to prevent that pretentions from a provincial government deprive First Nations families and children of adequate services adapted to their needs and cultures," says AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

Furthermore, the AFNQL Chiefs expect the federal government to vigorously defend its law for the respect and interests of First Nations children and families in Quebec.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization which regroups 43 Chiefs of First Nations in Quebec and in Labrador. Follow the AFNQL on Twitter @APNQL.

