Global Investors Increase Commitments to Canada as FDI Reaches 15-year High

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada attracted $75.5 billion last year in foreign direct investment, a single-year total not seen since before the Great Recession of 2008, according to the newly released Invest in Canada FDI Report. In 2021, many global businesses gave the green light to expansion plans, leading to 736 projects and 34,155 projected jobs, as compiled by fDi Markets and PitchBook in 2022.

The report also reveals that 50.2% of FDI inflows into Canada last year were reinvested earnings. This is a clear sign that global companies are keeping their money in Canada, to expand operations, build new infrastructure, conduct research and development, and create jobs for Canadians.

Through investment, reinvestment, and mergers and acquisitions (M&As), global businesses help keep Canadian industries innovative and competitive – creating global connections that open new markets and opportunities for Canadian goods and services, while fostering job creation in communities.

"Global investors see Canada and its economy as a secure place to do business. This is great news for Canadians who expect high-quality, community-focused investments into Canada that deliver long-term, sustainable returns." – Katie Curran, Interim CEO of Invest in Canada

The FDI Report 2021 also highlights that world-class healthcare institutions, an abundance of STEM graduates and a cutting-edge R&D ecosystem are some of the factors that are driving investment in key sectors such as life sciences and pharmaceuticals, cleantech and hydrogen, and agriculture and agri-food.

Key Findings

In 2021, FDI inflows into Canada reached $75.5 billion , a 15-year high.

reached , a 15-year high. Investment monitoring services fDI Markets and Pitchbook project 34,155 jobs will be created from these 736 projects.

Over the past 10 years, FDI into Canada has grown an average of 20.15% per year, indicating continued confidence by global companies in Canada as a destination of choice for global investment.

has grown an average of 20.15% per year, indicating continued confidence by global companies in as a destination of choice for global investment. Foreign-owned multinational corporations operating in Canada employed 2.5 million Canadians in 2019.

