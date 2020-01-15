FCT joins Canada's leading digital identity service Verified.Me®

Real estate solutions provider integrates network into digital real estate platform to streamline identity verification for lending professionals

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - SecureKey Technologies Inc., a provider of federated identity and authentication solutions, announced today that FCT, the national leader in title insurance and real estate technology, has joined the Verified.Me network to help lending professionals complete identity validation for borrowers in a quick and secure way.

As part of the network, FCT will integrate the Verified.Me service into its Verify+ platform, a service for lending professionals to complete identity validation and secure document transmission for direct-to-consumer lending channels. Once a borrower has agreed to the identity validation process, they will be guided through a workflow that integrates Verified.Me, allowing lenders to collect and validate a borrower's information from a trusted provider, such as their financial institution.

Verified.Me utilizes a trusted connection with existing personal identification details, such as a financial institution, to help verify identities, create accounts and access online services from other trusted organizations. The service reduces unnecessary oversharing of personal information by providing consumers the choice of when and with whom their information is shared. It is a more secure alternative to traditional digital identification methods and allows consumers to quickly and safely engage with the online services of their choice.

"We're proud to support FCT's adoption of digital identity in the real estate space and its commitment to support lenders through the identity verification process," said Greg Wolfond, Founder and CEO, SecureKey Technologies. "The relationship between lenders and borrowers relies on the secure exchange of information. By welcoming FCT to the Verified.Me network, we are excited to streamline online identity verification and eliminate the inconvenience that borrowers previously experienced through requirements to physically visit a branch."

"At FCT, we are dedicated to improving front-end processes for lending and real estate professionals, and digital identity has always been an important part of this," said Michael LeBlanc, CEO, FCT. "It is our mission to accelerate digital transformation throughout the real estate lifecycle to deliver a more intelligent and connected journey across the buying, selling or refinancing process. We're excited to integrate Verified.Me into our broader verification and fulfilment capabilities and reduce the pain points lenders experience when collecting and validating the information of borrowers."

About SecureKey Technologies

SecureKey is a leading identity and authentication provider that simplifies consumer access to online services and applications. SecureKey enables a next generation privacy-enhancing identity and authentication network for connecting people to online services using a digital credential they already have and trust. SecureKey is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.securekey.com and www.verified.me.

About FCT

Founded in 1991, the FCT group of companies is based in Oakville, Ontario, and has almost 900 employees nationwide. The group provides industry-leading title insurance, default solutions and other real-estate-related products and services to approximately 450 lenders, 43,000 legal professionals and 5,000 recovery professionals, as well as real estate agents, mortgage brokers and builders, nationwide.

The Great Place to Work® Institute has named FCT one of Canada's Top 50 Best Workplaces for five consecutive years (2015-2019) and certified FCT as a Great Place to Work. FCT's parent company, First American Financial Corporation, was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. For more information on FCT, please visit the company website at www.fct.ca.

SOURCE SecureKey Technologies Inc.

For further information: Sarah Kirk-Douglas, SecureKey Technologies, [email protected], 905-251-6502; Philip Notley, FCT, [email protected], 905-464-1474

