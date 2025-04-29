OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - At this pivotal moment, Canadians made their voices heard in a crucial federal election that touched on enhancing the economy, infrastructure, housing, and public safety. The newly elected government now has the opportunity to undertake meaningful work for all Canadians.

"On behalf of municipalities nationwide, I congratulate Mr. Carney on his victory and this opportunity to lead the next Government of Canada at a critical moment in our country's history," said Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) President Rebecca Bligh.

"As a trusted governing partner, FCM looks forward to working with all MPs, from all political parties, to improve the lives of all Canadians and advance our nation's economic prosperity. We are stronger together."

To tackle important and long overdue challenges facing Canadians, FCM is calling for a structural conversation about how Canada enables economic growth. A modern National Prosperity Partnership between all orders of government, focused on addressing Canadians' priorities and modernizing our outdated municipal fiscal framework, is essential. This partnership will ensure that municipalities—who create the conditions for growth, prosperity, and quality of life—can build a stronger, more resilient Canada.

In the coming days, all orders of government must seize this critical moment for Canadians together. A united Team Canada means everyone working together towards a common goal: enhancing the lives of families, individuals, and communities through investments in our local strengths to ensure long-term prosperity.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,100 members representing more than 92 percent of the Canadian population.

SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

For more information, please contact: FCM Media Relations, (613) 907-6395, [email protected]