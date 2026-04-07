OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Public infrastructure is the roads, bridges, and pipes that move people and goods, keep businesses running, and make new housing possible. It is Canada's economic backbone and a practical foundation for growth, trade, and everyday life.

That is why the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is welcoming the federal government's launch of the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF), which signals a growing recognition that local infrastructure is essential to delivering for Canadians.

BCSF is positioned as the primary vehicle for delivering much-needed infrastructure funding across Canada. It also shows what can be accomplished when federal and local governments work together to deliver results for Canadians this construction season.

"Municipal infrastructure is where people feel progress first," said FCM President Rebecca Bligh. "It is clean water when you turn on the tap, safer roads on the way to work, and the capacity a neighbourhood needs to support new homes. Municipalities are working with the federal government to deliver infrastructure projects this construction season. We stand ready to ramp up delivery in partnership with the federal government."

Municipalities maintain the majority of the infrastructure Canadians rely on every day, including roads, bridges, and water and wastewater systems that support businesses, enable homebuilding, and keep communities safe and healthy.

The direct delivery stream of the BCSF will allow shovel-ready projects to move quickly this construction season, but more is needed in the long run to address the infrastructure gap.

FCM is pleased to see the clarity provided on the direct delivery stream intake process, which municipalities were strongly asking for, and supports a streamlined approach that helps communities move projects from approval to construction as quickly as possible.

FCM continues to call for dedicated infrastructure funding for rural and northern municipalities in the next Spring Economic Update, recognizing the vital role these communities play in supporting Canada's economy at this crucial time.

Strengthening the community stream, the bedrock of local infrastructure

While today's announcement focused on direct delivery, BCSF's community stream, formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund, remains the bedrock for turning federal commitments into visible, immediate community infrastructure. It is the largest and most proven mechanism to deliver federal infrastructure investment to municipalities, with a track record of getting resources to local governments efficiently and supporting projects that communities can see and use.

FCM continues to call for the community stream to be increased and indexed to GDP, providing stable, long-term investment certainty so municipalities can plan, tender and build faster.

"Communities need a reliable, predictable way to deliver projects quickly and keep them moving," Bligh added. "If we strengthen the community stream and ensure rural and northern communities can access funding in a meaningful way, we can build at the pace and scale Canadians are counting on. We look forward to working with the federal government on developing a long-term infrastructure plan as we look ahead to the Spring Economic Update and Budget 2026."

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,000 members representing more than 90 percent of the Canadian population.

SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

For more information, please contact: FCM Media Relations, (613) 907-6395, [email protected]