FCM marks 125 years as municipal leaders gather in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, June 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Thousands of local elected officials from across the country gathered in Edmonton, Alta., this week for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)'s 2026 Annual Conference and Trade Show, celebrating 125 years of municipal leadership and unity.

During the Federation of Canadian Municipalities Annual Conference and Trade, which took place between June 4 to 7 in Edmonton, Alta., Ottawa City Councillor Tim Tierney was acclaimed as president of the organization. Credit: Federation of Canadian Municipalities

More than 3,000 attendees, including mayors, councillors and representatives, heard from keynote speakers, such as federal cabinet ministers Dominic LeBlanc, Gregor Robertson and Eleanor Olszewski, joined study tours and workshops, and shared ideas to help local governments deliver for Canadians. Other keynote speakers included Conservative MP Scott Aitchison, NDP Leader Avi Lewis, and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

Under the theme "Building the future together," the conference highlighted how municipalities deliver housing, infrastructure and resilient communities, and how strong partnerships help turn local action into results.

"Canada is at a turning point. I'm honoured to represent municipalities from coast to coast to coast as we roll up our sleeves to deliver results," said incoming FCM President Tim Tierney. "Together, we will tackle infrastructure gaps, build more housing, address homelessness and strengthen Canada's future."

Delegates took part in study tours and workshops that gave them solutions that will help municipal governments meet the needs of Canadians. They also learned more about the Green Municipal Fund, which provided the tools and insights to deliver results in their communities. Finally, the conference also featured a Kinship Gathering Space that offered participants moments of reflection and dialogue with Indigenous peoples.

By taking part in these sessions and activities and by connecting with their peers, municipal elected officials will return to their respective communities better equipped with best practices that will improve the quality of life of their residents.

"I'd like to thank the City of Edmonton for hosting our conference and helping to empower our local leaders," Tierney added.

FCM's elected leadership

On Sunday, delegates confirmed Tierney, a long-time serving councillor in the City of Ottawa, as FCM's new president, succeeding Vancouver Councillor Rebecca Bligh. Bligh now becomes FCM's past president.

Delegates also elected new members to FCM's Board of Directors and its three vice-presidents:

First Vice-President: Kathy Valentino (President, Association of Manitoba Municipalities, Man.)

Second Vice-President: Marc Doret (Mayor, City of Dorval, Que.)

Third Vice-President: Amy Coady (President, Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador, NL)

Past President: Rebecca Bligh (Councillor, Vancouver, B.C.)

The full list of FCM's Board of Directors.

London Mayor Josh Morgan remains chair of FCM's Big City Mayors' Caucus, while Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham will serve as Vice Chairs, for one and two years, respectively.

Members vote on key resolutions

At Saturday's Resolutions Plenary, there was a record-setting number of resolutions, demonstrating strong engagement. Some of the resolutions debated included:

Blinded by the Light: Improving Public Safety by Looking at Headlight Glare: Calls on the federal government to address overly bright headlights and update national safety standards.

Calls on the federal government to address overly bright headlights and update national safety standards. Strengthening Canada's Defence Capabilities with Local Governments: Urges the federal government to work in full partnership with municipalities on a national defence plan that supports infrastructure, housing, economic development, community well-being, and climate resilience, and recognizing all local infrastructure for multi-use funding.

Urges the federal government to work in full partnership with municipalities on a national defence plan that supports infrastructure, housing, economic development, community well-being, and climate resilience, and recognizing all local infrastructure for multi-use funding. Pan-Canadian Strategy on Mental Health, Addictions and Chronic Homelessness: Urges the federal government to work with all orders of government to develop and fund a coordinated strategy.

Urges the federal government to work with all orders of government to develop and fund a coordinated strategy. Reversal of Federal Agricultural Research Centre Closures: Calls on the federal government to stop the closure of seven agricultural research centres and protect critical long-term data.

"As we look ahead, FCM will keep bringing municipalities together to deliver on local priorities, including housing, infrastructure, public safety, homelessness," added Tierney. "By working together, we truly are building a brighter future for all Canadians."

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,000 members representing more than 90 percent of the Canadian population.

SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

For more information: FCM Media Relations, (613) 907-6395, [email protected]