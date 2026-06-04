EDMONTON, AB, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Big City Mayors' Caucus, representing 23 of Canada's largest cities, is advancing initial priorities to strengthen downtowns and drive economic growth. Across Canada, these city cores play a central role in driving investment and growth, with direct impacts on jobs, businesses and the daily lives of people in communities across the country.

The Big City Mayors' Caucus gathered in Edmonton, Alta., ahead of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Annual Conference and Trade Show, which ran from June 4 to 7. - Credit: FCM

As Canada works to attract investment and grow the economy, strong downtowns are essential to delivering results. This is why Canada's big city mayors are united in advancing practical solutions to address both local and national priorities.

"Strong nations need strong downtowns. They are where investment takes shape; culture thrives, and some of our most pressing challenges intersect," said BCMC Chair Josh Morgan. "Canada's economic success depends on vibrant downtowns, where housing, public safety, mobility and infrastructure work together to create places of opportunity, foster civic pride, support local businesses, and build strong, connected communities."

To unlock the full economic potential of Canada's downtowns, municipal leaders are proposing practical priorities for all orders of government to focus on the conditions that drive growth and investment ahead of Budget 2026:

Keep downtowns moving

People live and work where it's easy to get around and where they can count on reliable infrastructure. Businesses too. The flow of goods and services play an important role in where employers locate. Reliable public transit and updated roads and bridges unlock cities and support densification efforts. That's why federal investment in local infrastructure is essential.

At least double the Community Stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund so cities have a predictable, stable revenue source to ensure that critical infrastructure is built and maintained to support growth.



Restore the Canada Public Transit Fund to $30 billion and enhance the fund to ensure cities have streamlined stable, long-term infrastructure investments that keeps pace with growth.

2. Ensure everyone has a place to call home

Homelessness is at record levels. For investors, it signals a broken social safety net and could affect their confidence. Cities are driving innovative solutions with community partners to address and prevent homelessness and increase affordable housing. Cities need sustained or increased funding, and successful programs like Reaching Home should be scaled up to meet the challenge.

For the federal government to invest $3.5 billion annually to reduce chronic homelessness by at least 50 percent by 2030, as recommended by the federal Parliamentary Budget Officer.

Ensure homelessness prevention and response are central to an updated National Housing Strategy.

Establish a federally led intergovernmental working group, with frontline and sector experts, to coordinate Housing First solutions to address homelessness including mental health and addictions services, income support programs and deeply affordable housing options.

3. Tackle organized crime and extortion

Organized crime has contributed to an increased illicit drug supply, gun violence and instances of extortion in our cities. Additionally, youth are increasingly being recruited to commit these crimes.

While these issues play out in communities, they transcend borders and require collaboration across governments.

Enhance the federal Building Safer Communities Fund to scale successful community-led crime prevention models to end gun and gang violence in our neighbourhoods.

Establish a table to bring together municipal sector partners and experts from the federal Departments of Public Safety, Immigration, and Justice to better understand and address organized crime. This should include consideration of international best practices, immigration pathways, and enforcement gaps so communities feel safe.

These recommendations reflect what communities are seeing on the ground, and the initial steps needed to strengthen our downtowns and support economic growth.

"Cities see the connection between homelessness, mental health, addictions, public safety, and the health of our downtowns every day," said BCMC Vice Chair Scott Gillingham. "In Winnipeg, we are working with frontline partners to better coordinate emergency response and community safety, but local action needs to be matched by sustained investment from federal and provincial governments. That means scaling up homelessness funding, supporting deeply affordable housing, and investing in the infrastructure that keeps downtowns safe, connected, and moving."

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,000 members representing more than 90 percent of the Canadian population.

SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

For more information, please contact: FCM Media Relations, (613) 907-6395, [email protected]