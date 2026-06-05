FCM launches Defence Task Force to strengthen Canada's readiness through local infrastructure

EDMONTON, AB, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is launching a new Defence Task Force to strengthen collaboration between local governments and federal partners as Canada works to enhance its defence readiness.

Chaired by Councillors Will Cole-Hamilton (Comox, B.C.) and Councillor Conny Glenn (Kingston, Ont), the Task Force will build on the strong, existing role municipalities play in supporting Canada's defence capacity, ensuring that local expertise and on-the-ground realities help drive faster, more effective results.

Rebecca Bligh, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, announced the launch of the new Defence Task Force during the organization's Annual Conference and Trade Show in Edmonton, Alta. on June 5, 2026. Credit: Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The launch comes as Canada significantly increases defence spending and advances new commitments with NATO. With major investments underway, aligning federal ambition with local delivery will be critical to success.

"Communities across Canada are already essential to our country's defence readiness," said FCM President Rebecca Bligh. "From roads and water systems to housing and transportation networks, local infrastructure is defence infrastructure. Our military not only work on these bases but also live in our communities. This Task Force is about strengthening how municipalities with military bases and installations work together so investments deliver results more quickly and more effectively."

The Defence Task Force will focus on practical, actionable solutions, including:

Strengthening intergovernmental collaboration to accelerate delivery of defence-related infrastructure

Expanding investment in dual-use infrastructure that supports both communities and national security

Addressing local constraints in housing, transportation, water, and energy systems

FCM emphasized that municipalities are not seeking to shape defence policy, but to help ensure that Canada's defence investments succeed in practice.

"This is about building on what already works," Bligh added. "When local governments are fully integrated into planning and delivery, we get better outcomes."

The Task Force will represent communities across Canada with defence installations and will begin convening partners and developing recommendations immediately.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,000 members representing more than 90 percent of the Canadian population.

SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

For more information, please contact: FCM Media Relations, (613) 907-6395, [email protected]