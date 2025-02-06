OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's municipalities are mobilizing to protect local economies as the U.S. administration threatens new tariffs on Canadian goods. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is actively working with federal and provincial partners while engaging U.S. counterparts — including the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities — to defend jobs, industries, and communities on both sides of the border.

As part of these efforts, FCM representatives will join Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Washington, D.C., on February 11-12, alongside the Council of the Federation delegation. This mission underscores the essential role of local leaders in ensuring Canada's trade response reflects the priorities of communities nationwide.

Additionally, FCM will meet with representatives of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Phoenix, Arizona (February 20-23) and will return to Washington, D.C., (March 9-12) for further discussions with the National League of Cities. These meetings will focus on minimizing the impact of tariffs on local economies and strengthening cross-border cooperation.

Today, FCM's Big City Mayors' Caucus (BCMC) met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly to discuss the evolving trade landscape and ensure municipal expertise informs Canada's response. Local leaders emphasized that any countermeasures affecting municipalities must be cost-neutral and developed in consultation with FCM.

"Municipalities are the backbone of Canada's economy — driving growth, productivity, and employment," said FCM President Rebecca Bligh. "As key members of Team Canada, we are stepping up to protect local businesses and workers from the impacts of these tariffs. FCM will bring the voices of local leaders directly to Washington to ensure our communities are heard and defended."

Local Leaders United in Action

Municipalities have been on the front lines of this challenge, leading initiatives like the Border Mayors Alliance, spearheaded by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, to coordinate local trade responses. Today, mayors from across the country reaffirmed their commitment to a united front.

"Canada's major cities are already facing major challenges, from housing and homelessness to public safety," said Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand. "Business instability is adding to them, and municipal leaders will defend their communities with determination against reckless policies that threaten jobs and economic security."

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham echoed the need for a Team Canada approach. "I've spoken with leaders in aerospace, agriculture, and other key industries, and they're worried. Cities help protect jobs and paycheques in our local economies, and we're ready to be a strong partner in this national effort."

As municipalities continue to engage with federal and provincial partners, FCM remains committed to ensuring local economies are protected, investments secured, and communities strengthened amid evolving trade challenges.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,100 members representing more than 92 percent of the Canadian population.

SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

