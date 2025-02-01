OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) strongly condemns new U.S. tariffs on Canadian products and warns of the severe consequences they will have on local economies across the country.

"Municipalities are the backbone of the Canadian economy and the engine that drives growth, productivity and jobs," said FCM President Rebecca Bligh. "Tariffs put local businesses, workers, and supply chains at risk. Any response to the actions of the U.S. administration must be coordinated across all orders of government, as municipalities play a crucial role on Team Canada."

Local governments have already been mobilizing. FCM, as the national voice of municipalities, has been working closely with federal and provincial partners and engaging with U.S. counterparts, including the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities, to defend local economies on both sides of the border.

To further ensure local governments' voices are heard, FCM representatives will be joining Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Washington, D.C., February 11-12, alongside the Council of the Federation delegation. On Feb. 6, President Bligh and FCM's Big City Mayors Caucus will meet with key federal ministers to ensure that Canada's response protects local economies.

"Our priority is to defend Canadians best interests and protect the economy during this uncertain time," added Bligh. "Municipalities will be essential partners in Canada's response. We need to act decisively to protect Canadian jobs and communities."

FCM will represent municipalities in any discussions about tariffs, retaliation measures, or direct support from federal and provincial governments.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,100 members representing more than 92 percent of the Canadian population.

SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

