FCM and the Government of Canada Announce $34.2 M Investment in 141 Local Climate Adaptation Projects

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) announced a $34.2 million investment to support 141 community climate adaptation projects across the country. This investment, made through the Green Municipal Fund's Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation (LLCA) initiative, will support projects that bolster community readiness and resilience.

Today's announcement was made by FCM President Tim Tierney and CEO Carole Saab, jointly with the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change, and Nature. Halifax Member of Parliament Shannon Miedema and a representative from Halifax Regional Municipality appeared alongside FCM and the Minister.

Funding will empower local governments as they future-proof their communities to the realities of a changing climate. With wildfires, flooding, coastal erosion, heat domes, and other extreme weather events becoming more common, municipalities are finding themselves on the front lines.

The investment supports climate preparedness and adaptation work by municipalities to help them address these challenges. It will support projects that are designed to protect communities and critical infrastructure from increased climate threats - such as stormwater infrastructure upgrades, shoreline rehabilitation, and cooling facilities - as well as the development of climate-focused asset management strategies, comprehensive risk assessments, adaptation plans, and program design studies for adaptation financing.

Launched in June 2024, LLCA is a $530-million initiative funded through the Government of Canada's Adaptation Action Plan and National Adaptation Strategy to help municipalities across Canada build long-term climate resilience.

Climate adaptation is a proven, cost-saving measure to protect community infrastructure and residents in the face of accelerating climate change. The data is clear: adapting local infrastructure today will save governments billions of dollars a year in the future. According to new research by the Canadian Climate Institute, proactive adaptation to increased rainfall and extreme heat events could save governments up to $9 billion per year by preventing significant infrastructure damage.

The regional breakdown of this funding is as follows:

Region Number of Projects Total Investment British Columbia 39 $6,347,158.00 Prairies 28 $7,082,950.00 Ontario 27 $8,879,511.00 Quebec 7 $3,698,380.00 Atlantic 39 $8,132,630.00 Northern territories 1 $70,000.00

Please refer to the backgrounder for details about the LLCA grant recipients included in today's announcement.

Quotes:

"Municipalities across Canada are on the front lines of climate preparedness: protecting residents, safeguarding community infrastructure, and building resilience. Without proper planning and support, this work will continue to strain local budgets that are already stretched thin. FCM is proud to stand alongside the Government of Canada in supporting communities as they put these funds to work protecting the people and places they serve."

-- Tim Tierney, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"This funding helps municipalities strengthen their climate preparedness -- and it is a fiscally responsible investment. Investing in resilience now can reduce the much greater costs of emergency response, rebuilding and lost economic activity later. Most importantly, it gives communities from coast to coast to coast more tools to protect people, infrastructure and local economies as climate impacts become more frequent and severe."

-- Carole Saab, CEO, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"Canada's climate is changing. Our government is investing to make these communities more resilient, so that people are protected from flooding, extreme heat and other risks. Building that resilience now is how we keep Canadians safe and keep life affordable for the long term."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Building stronger, more resilient communities requires partnership at every level of government. Before serving as Member of Parliament, I led Halifax's municipal climate change team, where I saw firsthand how federal investments help communities turn ambition into action. Through this investment, our government is helping Halifax protect residents from extreme heat while supporting practical, local solutions that make our communities safer, healthier, and better prepared for the impacts of climate change."

– Shannon Miedema, Member of Parliament for Halifax

About FCM's Green Municipal Fund

FCM's Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is a globally unique organization providing funding and education to municipalities to help them both reach net-zero and build resilient communities, while also delivering economic and social benefits such as jobs, housing and infrastructure. Since inception in 2000, it has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.98 million tonnes, funded more than 16,000 person-years of employment, and contributed $1.53 billion to the national GDP via the more than 2,736 approved projects. GMF manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada.

SOURCE Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)

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