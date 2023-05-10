MONTREAL, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. That is why the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in smart and sustainable solutions from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and FCM Acting President Scott Pearce announced more than $1.4 million through the Green Municipal Fund to support 16 local initiatives across Quebec, including in communities across the Greater Montreal region.

Together, these projects will help municipalities reduce emissions and contribute to achieving Canada's goal of net zero by 2050. Canadians and local governments alike will benefit from these measures, increasing energy efficiency and sustainability in key areas such as housing, transportation and municipal buildings and land use.

The City of Candiac receives $254,750 for two studies, one examining the feasibility of an energy recovery loop to share heating and cooling between industrial buildings and municipal and residential buildings and the other to explore several pathways to reduce greenhouse emissions at four municipal buildings.

The City of Varennes receives $255,000 for a pilot project to test the performance of electric pickup vehicles, continuing the city's efforts to decarbonize its transportation systems.

The YWCA of Montreal in the City of Montreal receives $175,000 to conduct a feasibility study for energy efficiency measures targeting a net-zero-energy-ready, 96-unit affordable housing building for women in need.

The City of Joliette receives $43,625 to examine the feasibility of a total or partial electrification of its fleet of approximately 60 vehicles and to develop an asset management strategy, policy and governance framework.

The Center for Contemporary Arts of Quebec and the City of Sorel-Tracy receive $78,200 for ongoing work to rehabilitate two municipally owned buildings located along the Richelieu River. The projects will explore ways to decontaminate the site while also studying ways to improve the heritage buildings' energy efficiency.

Details of the remaining funding that is announced can be found in the backgrounder.

The funding announced today comes from the Green Municipal Fund (GMF), which is administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local partners switch to sustainable practices more quickly by giving them the tools they need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build sustainable, prosperous communities. By taking action to adapt to climate change, we can build communities and economies that are able to thrive for generations to come.

Quotes

"Municipalities are key partners in advancing climate action. From energy efficiency to clean transportation, the initiatives announced today will support communities across Quebec in their efforts. The Government of Canada is pleased to work with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, including through the Green Municipal Fund."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"By investing in low-carbon solutions in cities across Quebec, we're giving communities the tools they need to fight climate change and build prosperous, sustainable economies. Our actions are inspiring communities to follow in our footsteps and join the movement to protect the environment. Urban renewable energy opportunities provide pathways for Canadian cities to follow for a net-zero emissions future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Whether big or small, communities in the Montreal region, in Quebec and beyond are at the heart of climate action, and they're showing real leadership at a time when we need it the most. FCM's Green Municipal Fund, together with municipalities, local partners and the federal government, is helping move the country toward Canada's climate goals. We are on the path to net zero, and only together can we find smart and sustainable solutions."

Scott Pearce,

Acting President, FCM

