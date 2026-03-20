FCC to support producers as fertilizer market uncertainty grows

REGINA, SK, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - As conflict in the Middle East heightens concerns about the rising cost of inputs, Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is expanding its Trade Disruption Customer Support Program to help agribusinesses, farm operators and food processors affected by rising fertilizer costs and energy prices.

"When global tensions rise, producers are often left wondering how it might affect the inputs they rely on," said Justine Hendricks, president and CEO at FCC. "While we cannot control those events, we can ensure producers have the financial flexibility and support they need to navigate uncertainty. FCC is ready to help producers keep their operations moving forward."

Originally introduced in response to trade tariffs affecting Canadian agriculture, this FCC program will now also offer support to help producers and agribusinesses manage financial pressures caused by unexpected market shocks.

Global urea prices have already risen amid concerns about potential supply disruptions from a region that plays a major role in global nitrogen fertilizer exports.

Through the Trade Disruption Customer Support Program, FCC offers relief for existing customers and new clients who meet lending criteria. The program offerings include access to an additional credit line of up to $500,000, new term loans, and the option for existing FCC customers to defer principal payments for up to 12 months on existing loans.

FCC will continue to work with industry partners to ensure that Canadian agriculture and food businesses can navigate changing market conditions and keep the industry moving forward despite uncertainty.

Customers and non-customers who are interested in finding out more may contact their local FCC office or call 1-800-387-3232 to discuss their individual situation. Lending due diligence will be carried out on all applications.

FCC economists have published analysis examining potential impacts on fertilizer availability and pricing for Canadian producers here: Concerns about fertilizer availability amid turmoil in the Middle East | FCC

About FCC

FCC is proud to be 100 per cent invested in Canadian agriculture and food. The organization's employees are committed to the long-term success of the people who produce and process Canadian food. FCC provides flexible financing and capital solutions, while creating value through data, knowledge, relationships and expertise. FCC offers a complement of financial and non-financial products and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of the industry. As a commercial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves. For more information, visit fcc.ca.

SOURCE Farm Credit Canada

For more information or interviews, please contact: Nipun Taneja, FCC media relations, 306-526-9067, [email protected]