REGINA, SK, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The average value of Canadian farmland continued its steady climb in 2025, increasing by 9.3 per cent, according to the latest FCC Farmland Values Report. The Prairie provinces drove much of the year's average increase, while the Maritimes followed with continued growth. In contrast, Ontario and Quebec's increase in average values eased from the stronger gains recorded in previous years.

Manitoba recorded the largest average farmland value increase at 12.2 per cent, followed by Alberta at 11.4 per cent and Saskatchewan at 9.4 per cent. In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick showed a 9.1 per cent gain and Prince Edward Island rose by 8.5 per cent, while Nova Scotia recorded a more modest 1.6 per cent increase. Farmland values in Quebec increased by 4.8 per cent, reflecting steady demand across a diverse agricultural base, while Ontario saw a slower pace of growth at 2.2 per cent following several years of stronger gains. Four provinces reported higher growth rates in 2025 than 2024: Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

British Columbia recorded a decline in the average value of 1.7 per cent, yet the province has the highest farmland values on average. There were insufficient publicly reported sales in Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon to fully assess changes in farmland values in those regions.

Over the past year the Canadian farmland market remained resilient, defying expectations as producers continued to expand their land base and make strategic acquisitions, supporting values across cultivated, irrigated, and pastureland nationwide.

"Demand for farmland remained robust, supported by long-term confidence in Canadian agriculture, lower borrowing costs, strong livestock prices and the limited supply of land available for sale," said J.P. Gervais, ag production executive vice-president at FCC. "The ongoing uncertainties related to trade and tariffs, high input costs and low commodity prices did not deter buyers' interest in farmland. These factors combined with varying local market conditions will influence future trends in farmland affordability."

While more than 30 years of increasing farmland values is good news for current owners, it can present a significant challenge to those who want to enter the agriculture sector. FCC offers products such as the Transition Loan to support young farmers and others looking to join a thriving industry.

By sharing agriculture economic knowledge and forecasts, FCC provides solid insights and expertise to help those in the business of agriculture achieve their goals. For more information and insights, visit fcc.ca/Economics.

About FCC

FCC is proud to be 100 per cent invested in Canadian agriculture and food. The organization's employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food. FCC provides flexible financing and capital solutions, while creating value through data, knowledge, relationships and expertise. FCC offers a complement of financial and non-financial products and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of the industry. As a commercial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves. For more information, visit fcc.ca.

SOURCE Farm Credit Canada

For more information, photos or graphs, contact: Éva Larouche, Corporate Communication, Farm Credit Canada, 1-888-397-3217, [email protected]