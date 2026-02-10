REGINA, SK, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Farm Credit Canada (FCC) today announced it has convened a coalition of more than 20 investment organizations collectively prepared to deploy up to $5 billion into Canadian agriculture and food innovation by 2030. This milestone reflects a generational investment opportunity in Canada's agriculture and food sector.

This new coalition pledge builds on the momentum of the May 2025 commitment by FCC's investment arm, FCC Capital, which pledged $2 billion by 2030 to drive innovation across the agriculture and food industry. As part of this commitment, FCC Capital is already on track to deploy $325 million in new capital during its fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. With the pledge announced today, combined with FCC's commitment in May 2025, this represents $7 billion of new investment into Canadian agriculture and food by 2030.

These commitments will bring new innovation to Canadian farmers through investments in innovative Canadian businesses, construction and project finance opportunities, and early-stage ag-tech companies.

This announcement marks a major step in expanding Canada's capacity to scale world‑leading agriculture and food innovation. In 2021, total estimated investment in agricultural innovation stood at $270 million annually according to RBC Thought Leadership. Today's coalition helps position Canada to dramatically increase this figure and accelerate commercialization of breakthrough technologies and productivity across the entire value chain.

Together, FCC Capital's pledge and the commitments made by this coalition of investors represent a clear and meaningful statement to the strength and long‑term potential of the Canadian ag and food industry at a pivotal moment for the sector.

"Canada's farmers, producers, and processors are already among the most innovative and entrepreneurial in the world," said Darren Baccus, executive vice-president, Agri‑Food, Alliances and FCC Capital. By bringing this coalition together, we're crowding in the capital needed to scale breakthrough solutions and deliver the next generation of innovation directly to Canadian producers. This work strengthens our food security at home while accelerating Canada's rise as an ag and food superpower. FCC remains rigorously focused on supporting Canadian farmers and ensuring our work delivers tangible, measurable impact for them."

"Agriculture is one of the most important and investable sectors of our economy," said Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Heath MacDonald. "This landmark investment will strengthen Canada's leadership in agriculture and agri-food innovation, while charting a course for long-term growth, competitiveness, and resiliency for generations to come."

Investment organizations that are part of the coalition include:

Area One Farms

Arterra Growth

Bonnefield Financial

District Ventures Capital

Emmertech

Glengarry Farm Finance Corporation

InvestEco Capital Corp.

Maverix Private Equity

Nàdarra Ventures

Northleaf Capital Partners

NYA Ventures

Power Sustainable Lios

Radicle Growth Food and Agriculture Venture Capital

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

S2G Investments

Seminal Capital Holdings, LLC

SVG Ventures

Tall Grass Ventures

Tikehau Capital

Yaletown Partners

