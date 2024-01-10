REGINA, SK, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is excited to announce a new Sustainability Incentive Program that will support crop producers who follow Fertilizer Canada's 4R Nutrient Stewardship program using AgExpert. The program encourages producers to adopt 4R best management practices to help protect the environment without compromising their competitiveness.

The program was announced today at the Western Canadian Crop Production Show in Saskatoon, giving producers time to participate in the program as soon as the 2024 crop year.

"This program brings together the innovation, science, and expertise growers can leverage to meet the growing demand for food produced in a profitable and sustainable way," said Justine Hendricks, FCC president and CEO. "We see an opportunity to reward FCC customers who follow Fertilizer Canada's 4R Nutrient Stewardship Program. Streamlining the data management and verification process through AgExpert creates a simple way for producers to implement climate smart agricultural practices and create the best outcomes for their operations."

To be eligible for the Sustainability Incentive Program an FCC customer with active lending must:

Have a 4R Nutrient Stewardship plan in place;

During the crop year record production activities, such as fertilizer applications in AgExpert Field;

Have 4R best management practices verified by a 4R designated agronomist within AgExpert Field by the end of the growing season.

"Before planting, producers will work with their 4R designated agronomist to plan their crop year and then follow the practices outlined by Fertilizer Canada's 4R Nutrient Stewardship program throughout the crop cycle," said Curtis Grainger, FCC director of sustainability programs. "Using AgExpert, agronomists can verify producers have followed the 4R plan, then following the crop year, producers can use that verification to apply for the Sustainability Incentive Program."

FCC continues to work with different sectors to support the long-term health of the agriculture and food industry by encouraging the adoption of sustainable practices.

Fertilizer Canada's 4R Nutrient Stewardship is a framework of best management practices that follow the right source of fertilizer at the right rate, right time, and right place. Using these practices help producers increase production, farmer profitability, and enhance environmental protection.

"Fertilizer is vital to food security and is the most important input for maximizing crop yields. 4R Nutrient Stewardship gives growers the tools to reduce environmental impacts while continuing to grow healthy, nutritious crops," said Karen Proud, president and CEO, Fertilizer Canada. "We are thrilled to have worked with the FCC team to integrate the 4Rs into AgExpert. By including these practices in FCC's incentive program, producers will be further encouraged to adopt these sustainable best management practices."

Canada's strength in food production relies on its adoption of digital agriculture tools and innovative sustainable solutions. This announcement showcases the progress that can be made when different groups bring their expertise together in a shared vision.

"AgExpert connects farmers with trusted tools and solutions that allow them to centralize their information, increase efficiencies on the farm and get the most out of their data. Integrating programs such as 4R Nutrient Stewardship into AgExpert with the FCC Sustainability Incentive Program reflects our commitment to providing meaningful tools to advance the Canadian agriculture and food industry," said Hendricks.

Producers who are interested in the 4R Sustainability Incentive Program should connect with a 4R agronomist and prepare ahead of the program's official opening in May 2024.

