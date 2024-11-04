REGINA, SK, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Farm Credit Canada (FCC) is giving $1.5 million through its FCC AgriSpirit Fund to 82 community groups across Canada to support rural capital projects.

"At FCC, we are incredibly proud to support projects that make a positive impact in the rural communities where we live and work," said Justine Hendricks, FCC president and CEO. "Through the FCC AgriSpirit Fund, we're investing in capital projects that enhance the quality of life and foster growth in these communities. From improving food security to enhancing community spaces, these projects are a testament to the creativity and dedication of those committed to building a brighter future for rural Canada."

This year, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund awarded between $10,000 and $25,000 to various community improvement initiatives that enrich the lives of residents in cities, towns or Indigenous communities with fewer than 150,000 people.

Over the past 21 years, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,697 projects, an investment of $22.5 million.

Registered charities, non-profit groups, municipalities and First Nations, Métis or Inuit governments/communities interested in funding can visit www.fccagrispiritfund.ca for eligibility requirements, to apply online and view past projects.

About FCC

FCC is proud to be 100 per cent invested in Canadian agriculture and food. The organization's employees are committed to the long-standing success of those who produce and process Canadian food. FCC provides flexible financing and capital solutions, while creating value through data, knowledge, relationships and expertise. FCC offers a complement of financial and non-financial products and services designed to support the complex and evolving needs of the industry. As a commercial Crown corporation, FCC is a stable partner that reinvests profits back into the industry and communities it serves. For more information, visit fcc.ca.

